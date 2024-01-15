There are many actors who over the years have had to transform their bodies to bring their characters to life on the big screen. From brutal sessions in the gym and a high-calorie diet to become superheroes, like Chris Hemsworth for Thor or Chris Evans for Captain America, to strict diets to lose weight, like Adrien Brody did for The pianist or Mario Casas to star Under the wolf's skin. Hugh Jackman falls into the first category, and is currently once again immersed in a demanding diet to get back into the shoes of Wolverine, a character he played for the first time in 2000, in the film X-Man.

The 55-year-old Australian actor once again plays one of the most successful characters of his career, and he will do so in the next film Deadpool 3, the antihero given a face by the American Ryan Reynolds. The film is scheduled to hit theaters next November, and Jackman has been training for it for months and following a demanding diet to recover his Wolverine body. A strict training and meal plan of which he has shared some glimpses on social networks and in interviews with him.

If a few months ago he said in an interview that he consumed about 8,000 calories a day, what has surprised us now is the opposite with the dishes that the actor shared this Sunday with his 31.6 million followers on your Instagram account. There were three: one with two pieces of fish with bimi and a slice of lemon; another with a piece of fish accompanied by boiled asparagus; and a third dish composed of cottage cheese and broccoli. And the quantities are small. And stepping back into Wolverine's shoes—as he has done nine times—is not easy. Jackman himself already said it a few months ago, ensuring that he was going to require six months of hard physical training.

“I can say that I am going to have the best time of my life,” he said at the end of 2022 during an interview with the Associated Press. “I've started going to the gym, like a lot, and I feel bad for the cast of The Music Man [musical que interpretaba por entonces en Broadway] with the amount of protein shakes I'm drinking,” he added about the beginnings of his preparation to return to being Wolverine, a role he has not played in the last six years and, he said, he did not think he would do it again.

Currently, his light diet is part of the “cutting down” process of his training and fat loss program; after dedicating the previous months to developing muscles and fat with a diet that consumed around 8,000 calories a day. “Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and well fed while I become Wolverine again,” she shared in March of last year on your X account. Along with the message, an image of everything that had to be eaten in one day. According to what she said then Variety, Jackman's meal included perch, salmon, two chicken burgers, and two tenderloins. “I used a heart rate monitor [durante The Music Man] because my trainer told me, 'I need to know what I'm working with here, because I'm trying to bulk you up.' He burned 1,500 calories at the show, eight times a week. Then she said, 'Oh, you have to eat.' So I started eating 4,500 calories a day, which was not pleasant at all. Now I'm just eating and training,” Jackman said in January 2023 on the program The Late Showby Stephen Colbert.

That same month of January, the interpreter told during the HBO program Who's Talking to Chris Wallace that he has never resorted to steroids to have Wolverine's body. “Over the years people have asked, 'Did he take steroids?'” Wallace asked him. To which Jackman responded clearly: “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I have to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects of that are. [los esteroides]. And I said, 'I don't like it very much.' So no, I just did it the old fashioned way. And I tell you, I have eaten a lot of chickens. I am so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and chickens of the world. Karma is literally not good for me. “If the deity has anything to do with chickens, I’m in trouble.”

“I'm not going to do any other work,” Hugh Jackman told Chris Wallace, “I'm going to be with my family and train. “That will be my job for six months.” In January 2023, the actor was still married to Deborra-Lee Furness. After 27 years of marriage, last September the couple announced their separation to the surprise of many, as they formed one of the most beloved and stable couples in Hollywood.