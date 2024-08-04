A week ago, no less than Deadpool & Wolverine, The latest MCU film in which we see two great actors teaming up on the big screen, thus being the next step to follow for the crossover of universes where several heroes will face each other. And it seems that the professionals really missed having their roles back, or at least that is what is shown by the side of the actor himself. Jackman.

Through a publication on social networks, an official image was shared in which we can see Wolverine holding a box that says “The number one movie in the world”, implying that the reception from the public was positive in terms of box office receipts. And of course, the illustration recreates the famous meme in which we can see the original character with said photo frame but with different images depending on the situation.

You can see it here:

Also Ryan Reynolds did his thing:

It is worth mentioning that Deadpool & Wolverine had the biggest R-rated worldwide box office opening of all time with a staggering $438.3 million and the eighth-biggest domestic box office debut weekend of all time with ticket sales reaching $205 million.

Remember that the film is available in theaters.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: It’s a very entertaining movie, so it deserves all the box office it’s been raking in these days. These movies usually stay in theaters for a month, so we’ll see more results later.