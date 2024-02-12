After months of waiting, yesterday the first official trailer for Deadpool 3 was finally revealed, which is now known as Deadpool & Wolverine. While we all react positively to this development, One person in particular was not at all happy, and it was Hugh Jackmanwho plays Wolverine in this film.

Through his social networks, Jackman reacted aggressively to the publicity of Deadpool & Wolverine. To start, shared his own name for the film, which is known as “Wolverine & Asshole.”

As if that were not enough, he also responded to the “Best Friends” advertisement. Here we can see two earrings, one in the shape of Deadpool and another of Wolverine. Although many liked this, Jackman finds it somewhat ridiculous to be friends with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool.

“'Better' is a stretch. So is 'friends'.”

“Best” is a stretch. So is “friends.” pic.twitter.com/sgHomTovoW — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 12, 2024

This is just a joke on the part of the Australian actor. Both Reynolds and Jackman have a pretty fun relationship, where the person responsible for Deadpool tries to be his best friend, but the person in charge of giving life to Wolverine simply does not want to have any relationship with him. We remind you that Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. On related topics, you can check out the trailer for this film here. Likewise, this is the new leak of this movie.

Editor's Note:

to call Deadpool & Wolverine, the film's trailer lacked to give us a better look at Wolverine, something all fans want to see. Fortunately, considering that its premiere is only a couple of months away, it is very likely that it will only be a matter of time before we see a new trailer that meets the wishes of fans.

Via: Hugh Jackman