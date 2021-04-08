In December 2020 and January this year, X-men actors Ian Mckellen and Patrick Stewart received the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, it was the turn of Hugh jackman, who plays Wolverine in the famous saga.

With a peculiar message in his official account of Instagram, the Australian actor announced that he joined the mass immunization campaign in the United States that aims to reduce infections by coronavirus.

“Wolverine’s Healing Ability Can’t Save Me From COVID-19, But Vaccine Can. Get it! ”The Hollywood star wrote in the aforementioned publication.

Along with this message, Hugh Jackman shared two photographs of the precise moment in which he received the vaccine against the virus caused by the SARS-CoV-2. The second image published on Instagram was the one that attracted the most attention, because in this the actor appears with a black polo shirt, a black mask and making the characteristic gesture of the claws of Wolverine.

Patrick Stewart, who plays Charles Xavier in the saga of the X Men, celebrated having been vaccinated against coronavirus in January of this 2021.

“I am 80 years old, I am grateful and full of hope for better days ahead,” expressed the British actor on his Instagram.

Actor Ian McKellen, who played the roles of Magneto (X-men) and Gandalf (Lord of the Rings) was immunized against COVID-19 and publicly expressed his excitement for the memorable event in his life.

“I feel very fortunate to have received the vaccination,” declared the celebrity for the Evening Standard.

