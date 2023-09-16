The marriage of Hugh Jackman (54 years old) and Deborra-Lee Furness (67 years old) is over. The two, one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, have decided to break up after 27 years of marriage. They announced it themselves with a press release to People newspaper.

“We have been blessed to share nearly 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey is now changing and we have decided to part ways to pursue our individual growth,” reads the press release. Hugh and Deborra stated that they separated peacefully and that they love each other very much, and family will always remain first for them.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian television series Corelli. Deborra was already an established actress, while Hugh was an up-and-coming actor fresh out of drama school. The love between the two broke out very quickly, so much so that it led them to the altar less than a year later. The two have two children, Oscar Maximilian Jackman (23 years old) and Ava Eliot Jackman (18 years old).