A few months ago, those who were waiting for the third film of deadpoolThey received a pleasant surprise. The talkative mutant would be accompanied by Wolverine on his next adventure. But according to Hugh Jackman, who will bring him back to life, he had already wrapped up his journey with the character.

In an interview with Deadline, Hugh Jackman spoke about his return as Wolverine. According to him, after the release of Logan in 2017, he considered that it had already been a great ending for the mutant. So he was not in the plans for him to interpret it again.

However, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool himself, constantly urged her to date him in the sequel. Hugh Jackman refused for years, until one day on the beach he began to think. He said it made him want to return to the role one more time, so he called Reynolds to agree. The rest we already know.

We recommend you: Deadpool in the MCU!: Here is his first official appearance

According to Jackman, Ryan Reynolds was very surprised that he was the one who called him out in the end. Now both are working on Deadpool 3 which will hit theaters in November 2024. There’s still plenty of time left before they prepare an epic return for Wolverine.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

The new tape of the mercenary mutant has released few details outside of the return of Wolverine. However, we know that his story will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Disney bought Fox before the trilogy concluded.

Despite being under the command of Disney, both Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, assured that he will maintain his humor. It’s probably the first, and perhaps the only, MCU movie to receive a mature rating. After all its predecessors were quite successful and its tone was very well received.

Source: Marvel Studios

The fact that it happens within the MCU also opens up more possibilities for Deadpool. Since it is possible that we will not only see Wolverine, but also other heroes of the editorial. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2024. Do you think it’s a great trilogy closure?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.