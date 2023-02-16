Hugh Jackman may be Wolverine in the movies, but his family past includes his own internal struggles.

Hugh Jackman will join Ryan Reynolds for “Deadpool 3”, the character’s first official film as part of the MCU. Fans look forward to seeing him again as Wolverine, one of Marvel’s toughest and most indomitable superheroes; however, behind that armored personality and adamantium claws, the most vulnerable side of the actor who plays him is hidden. At 54 years of age, the artist has revealed that he attends therapy to overcome a childhood trauma: the abandonment of his mother, Grace, when he was only 8 years old.

Hugh Jackman was abandoned by his mother at the age of 8. Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman and the demons of his past

Jackman recently released “The Son,” a film in which he plays the father of a suicidal teenager. This experience connected him to those childhood ties of his that he perhaps would rather have forgotten: his mother left him in the care of his father after suffering from postpartum depression.

The situation, added to the death of his father, pushed him, now in his adulthood, to seek help from a specialist.

“I started treating myself recently. It’s helping me a lot… We all need a shelter. Having someone smart by your side, who is a bit removed from your world, can be really helpful,” the artist told Who magazine. .

“Most importantly, it’s helping me relate more and better with the people I love in my life, and really understand and live in their shoes,” she added.

Hugh Jackman and his mother currently have a good relationship. Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Currently, the popular Wolverine has reconciled with his mother and they maintain a good relationship despite the fact that memories of that gloomy past used to surface: “I can remember the morning he left. I remember seeing her with a towel wrapped around her head and saying goodbye to me. I went to school and when I came back there was no one at home, ”he expressed (via Hola).