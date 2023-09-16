Dhe Australian Hollywood star Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman have separated after 27 years of marriage. “We have decided to separate in order to pursue our individual personal development,” the two said in a statement to People magazine on Friday. “We approach this new chapter with gratitude, love and goodwill.”

“We have been blessed to share nearly three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” said Jackman, 54, and his wife of 67 years. They made it clear that this remains their “only statement” about their separation and asked that their privacy be respected.

Marriage before Jackman’s big break

The two actors met in 1995 while filming the prison series “Corelli” and married a year later. At the time, Furness had already made a name for herself as an actress, while Jackman was a newcomer who had just finished studying acting. He only became known worldwide in 2000 as “Wolverine” in the Marvel series “X-Men,” and he also made a career on Broadway.

Jackman and Furness have two children: 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava. The two film stars emphasized that despite their separation, their family remains their “top priority.”

In April, Jackman celebrated his 27th anniversary with Furness on the online network Instagram. “I love you so much”, he wrote to his wife at the time. “Your laughter, your spirit, your generosity, your humor, your boldness, your courage and your loyalty are an incredible gift to me.” Together they built a “wonderful family” and an equally wonderful life.