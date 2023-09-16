They were one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, and we say “were” because Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee announced this Friday that they are separating after almost three decades of marriage. In this summer monopolized by high-profile breakups between celebrity couples—and little news about new romances between celebrities, beyond that of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet—the announcement of the separation of the actor and his wife was one of the least expected. .

“We have been fortunate to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful and loving marriage. Our journey is now changing and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they report in a statement they sent to the magazine on September 15. Peoplethe same publication to which the singer Ricky Martin and the painter Jwan Yosef sent their divorce announcement and which also confirmed the end of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s two-year relationship.

“Our family has been and always will be our top priority. We take on this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family goes through this transition in all of our lives,” they continue in a statement that they sign as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and conclude: “This is the only statement that any of us will make.”

The actor has not yet shared this announcement on his social networks, and in your Instagram account —in which he has accumulated 31.4 million followers— the last photo published in which he appears with his wife dates back to May 2. Precisely in that image you could see both of them with their looks chosen for the last Met Gala, held the day before in New York. That will go down in history as her last appearance as husband and wife on a red carpet. Although since then there has been no trace of the marriage together on their social networks, last July the actor and the film producer were photographed in the final of the Wimbledon Tournament.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, in the men’s final at Wimbledon, on July 16. Adam Davy (PA Images/Getty Images)

Last April, the performer of films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine either the great showman He published a message on that same social network to celebrate his 27th wedding anniversary. “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you a lot. Together we have created a beautiful family. And a life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, sass, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Hugh Jackman (54 years old, Sydney) and Deborra-Lee Furness (67 years old, Annandale) have been married for 27 years and are parents of two children, Oscar, 23 years old – whom the couple adopted in July 2000 – and Ava, 18 —whom they adopted five years later to expand their family. They both met while filming an Australian television series in 1995. He had a partner at the time, but their crush was instantaneous: just four months later he asked her to marry him and they got married in Melbourne less than a year later, on April 11. 1996. Then she was already an actress with a consolidated career, and he was an actor whose career was beginning to take off. “From almost the moment we met, I knew that our destiny was to be together,” said the interpreter in a message in April 2021 with which he celebrated his silver wedding anniversary. In all these years they have remained a discreet couple, and now it remains to be seen if their divorce process will be the same or will become a legal battle with public accusations like the one being carried out throughout the summer by actor Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine.