From May 17th, people in England will be able to meet again inside. Restaurants and cafés are also allowed to open their interiors to guests, as are theaters, cinemas and museums. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are not pulling along, however.

I.In England, thanks to an increasingly relaxed corona situation, people will be able to get closer to their loved ones again from next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in London on Monday that you can then decide for yourself whether or not to keep your distance with close friends and family. “That does not mean that we can ignore our caution.” Each individual should consider how at risk their own relatives are and whether they have already been vaccinated against the virus.

From May 17th, the contact restrictions in England will be significantly relaxed: For the first time in months, people have been allowed to meet indoors with up to six people from two households. Outside, groups of up to 30 people are even allowed. In addition, restaurants and cafés are again allowed to entertain guests indoors, and theaters, cinemas and museums are also reopening their doors.

At the same time, the strict travel ban is lifted and replaced by a traffic light system: depending on the infection situation, differently strict rules apply when returning – only those arriving from “green countries”, which in Europe only belong to Portugal, are spared a quarantine. Hotels and guesthouses are also allowed to reopen in Germany.

The seven-day incidence in the UK is currently 21 cases per 100,000 population. On a five-point alert scale, the government lowered the risk level of the epidemic in the country from four to three. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are setting their own corona measures and are even more cautious than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government can only decide for England.