The Plucky Squire, one of Eurogamer’s most anticipated games of the year, will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S on 17th September, publisher Devolver Digital has announced.

It’ll also be a day one launch via PlayStation Plus, for anyone signed up to Sony’s subscription service.

An innovative 2D and 3D platformer based in and around the pages of a picture book, The Plucky Squire is the first project from All Possible Futures, the indie development studio set up by former Pokémon artist James Turner.

The Plucky Squire release date announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

I got the chance to watch a demo of The Plucky Squire last year at Gamescom 2023 and came away rather kissed. Chris Tapsell then went hands-on at Summer Game Fest back in June, and dubbed it one of his “most joyful experiences in ages.”

A mix of 2D and 3D platformers, adventure games, side-scrollers and more, The Plucky Squire follows the exploits of young storybook hero Jot as he leaps in and out of its pages.

“The Plucky Squire is joyful and delightful and inventive, but it’s also a game that’s been made with indisputable care,” Chris wrote. “The kind of care that quite literally leaps off the page.”