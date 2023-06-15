Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

A powerful cyclone is approaching India and Pakistan. The cyclone should arrive there on Thursday evening (local time). 100,000 people have already been evacuated.

Munich – A cyclone is expected in India and Pakistan. A Mediterranean hurricane is also approaching Italy. Cyclone Biparjoy caused excitement ahead of its arrival in India and Pakistan, which is expected on Thursday evening (local time). 100,000 people, mostly living in coastal areas, were brought to safety. And there have already been victims.

Cyclone in India and Pakistan: Wind speeds up to 140 km/h expected

Wind speeds of up to 140 km/h are expected, the Indian weather service announced on Thursday. There are warnings of high waves and flooding on the coasts, and heavy rainfall is also expected.

The border region between India and Pakistan is affected. The cyclone is said to rage between the Indian city of Mandvi and the Pakistani metropolis of Karachi.

Dead before cyclone: ​​children drown in waves, 100,000 evacuated

There are already victims to mourn. Three children drowned in high waves that hit the coast of Gujarat before the storm hit, reports said arabiaweather.com. To prevent further casualties, more than 100,000 people, mostly coastal residents, were evacuated. These were taken to safety in temporary accommodation, local media reported, citing authorities.

Even before the storm hit, high waves pounded the coast of Karachi, Pakistan. © Imago/Ahmad Kamal

However, 150,000 fishermen and their families at the port of Ibrahim Haidri near Karachi did not want to leave their homeland for the time being, explained the head of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Mehran Ali Shah, to the German Press Agency.

Cyclone in India and Pakistan: ‘Ready to deal with any emergency situation’

Dozens of trains have already failed in the affected region in India, the railways told the German Press Agency. Several ships from the Indian Navy are already in use. And fishermen were told not to go to sea. “If necessary, we have rescue divers and lifeguards available. We are ready to deal with any emergency situation,” Dev Parash, the civil protection team leader, told the news portal ANI.

What are cyclones? Cyclone is one of several names for tropical cyclones. This term is used in the Indian Ocean and in the South Seas. Cyclones arise from tropical wave disturbances. These then mostly shift with the tropical easterly upper-level current in a west-southwest direction. (Source: German Weather Service)

Climate change increases the intensity of hurricanes

Cyclones, or tropical cyclones, are becoming an increasing problem due to climate change, Roxy told Matthew Cole, a climate researcher arabiaweather.com. Within the last year, south-east Africa and the USA have also been hit by hurricanes. They draw their energy from the warm water. The water temperature has risen between 1.2 and 1.4 degrees in the last 40 years, he points out. This is reflected in the intensity of the hurricanes. (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)