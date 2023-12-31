Coastal communities in California faced another day of huge surf and potential flooding after officials issued evacuation orders in some areas and asked residents to stay off beaches and coastal roads.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles predicted major flooding in low-lying coastal areas, accompanied by strong waves and strong currents that pose an “exceptional risk” of drowning and damage to structures such as piers and piers.

Waves up to 6.1 meters high could wreak more damage on waterfront homes in vulnerable communities along most California beaches, which were hit by strong waves and heavy rain over the weekend.

The Ventura County Fire Department in Southern California said that county officials issued an evacuation alert for residences along the Pacific Coast Highway as beaches in the area remained closed.

In the San Francisco Bay area, meteorologists said a coastal flood warning and high surf warning would remain in effect until later. She added that waves between 26 and 30 feet high are expected along west-facing beaches along the central and northern California coast.

The city of Ventura, located about 105 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles, was hit by severe weather conditions that began Thursday, when massive waves inundated homes and businesses with seawater, sand and ocean debris, damaging structures and injuring at least eight people.

The threat of extremely dangerous surf and coastal flooding is due to a Pacific storm system that also dumped heavy rain on much of the West Coast on Friday night, while coinciding with the arrival of the latest exceptionally high tidal waves, known as tidal waves.