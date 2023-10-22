Home page World

Severe storms rage in Italy. Tuscany is particularly affected. A huge tornado has now been spotted off the coast of Piombino.

Piombino – Fallen trees, flooded streets and destroyed roofs – storms caused severe damage in Italy. In Sondrio, a tornado devastated an Alpine village. A tornado raged in the port city of Livorno. Another impressive whirlwind developed on Saturday afternoon (October 21st). A spectacular video shows the waterspout approaching the coast.

Gigantic waterspout approaches the Italian coast. A video (screenshot here) shows the cyclone at sea. © Screenshot Facebook/ Riccardo Pucini

Impressive tornado over the Mediterranean – video captures natural phenomenon

The waterspout on the sea looks gigantic. The vortex of air off the coast can be clearly seen in the images. “True trumpet” – with this comment Riccardo Pucini posted a 50-second clip on Facebook.

Storms in Italy and Tuscany: A video shows a huge tornado off the coast of Piombino. © Google Maps/Screenshot Facebook Pucini

Tornado off the coast of Tuscany: Video shows huge waterspout on the sea

On the Facebook page Tornado in Italy the video can be found. “Large sea trumpet near Piombino a few minutes ago,” writes the account, which says it has been scientifically involved in the field of meteorology and extreme phenomena such as tornadoes since 2014. Tornadoes in Italy are not uncommon. In the summer, an eyewitness filmed a waterspout near Jesolo in the Venice lagoon.

The waterspout was swirling there on Saturday afternoon. According to Italian media reports, many Italians were able to observe the natural phenomenon particularly well on the beach of Calamoresca around 3 p.m. Luckily the waterspout stayed away from the coast this time.

Tornado in Italy: Spectacular images show waterspouts over the Mediterranean

Tornado hits Livorno – Mayor speaks out on Facebook

It was different a few days earlier in Livorno (Tuscany). At dawn around 5 a.m., a tornado hit towns in the province. “The greatest damage was recorded in the Banditella area, where a cyclone tore off the roof of a house, uprooted trees, overturned a car and caused damage to the Bartolena-Piccole Onde school complex,” wrote Livorno Mayor Luca Salvetti on Facebook.

The mayor said the rainfall was particularly intense between 4:00 and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday (October 19). In view of the critical weather situation, schools and parks would be closed as a precaution. These measures may sometimes seem exaggerated and haphazard to some, but they were actually taken consciously and responsibly. Salvetti also shares photos of the storm damage.

Waterspout or tornado? A waterspout is a tornado that develops over a body of water – sea or lake. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), a tornado is a column of air in contact with the ground that rotates about a more or less vertically oriented axis and is located under a cumuliform cloud. Torndos – waterspouts – can occur when the surface water of ocean areas or lakes is still very warm in autumn and cold air blows over it at altitude. Source: German Weather Service Weather and Climate Lexicon/wetteronline.de

Local thunderstorms and heavy rain are still forecast. After a short break on Sunday, the Italian weather service expects ilmeteo.it from Tuesday with disruptions and lots of rain in Italy.

In the last few hours it has rained heavily and stormed, especially in Tuscany. However, the storms shifted further to the south. A mudslide broke out near Naples and made a road impassable. Other residents remained without power for several hours.

In Germany, on the other hand, clean-up work is underway after the historic storm surge on the Baltic Sea. (ml)