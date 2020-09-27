A war has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan after Soviet Russia. The two countries have fielded tanks, cannons and combat helicopters, declaring war against each other. Meanwhile, Armenia has applied its martial law in the country and ordered its forces to march towards the border. Both countries have confirmed the deaths of ordinary civilians in the attack.Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has issued a statement saying that the Azerbaijan army launched an attack on the residential areas of the regional capital Stepanakert at 08:10 local time. In response, our security forces have killed two Azerbaijan helicopters and three drones. Apart from this, we have also flown three tanks. Armenia has also released a video targeting Tanko.

Azerbaijan started retaliation

In response, Azerbaijan has said that our troops have started retaliating on the whole front to suppress the combat activity of Armenia’s armed forces and ensure the security of the civilian population. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said that many of its civilians have died in Armenia’s attack. At the same time, one of his helicopters has crashed, but its pilot has been saved.

Russia called for a ceasefire

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has said that it can mediate but, for this, a ceasefire is urgently needed.

What is the fight over

The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. His actions were rejected by Azerbaijan and a war broke out between the two countries.