The incumbent US President Donald Trump signed a corona stimulus package that had been passed by Congress with a bipartisan majority. This came out on Sunday evening (local time) from a statement by the White House on the bundle of measures worth around 900 billion US dollars (about 740 billion euros). This also averted an impending standstill in government business from Tuesday.

The package is intended to help financially struggling citizens, provide impetus for the troubled economy and provide additional funds for vaccinations and the fight against the coronavirus. However, Trump surprisingly threatened to veto the legislative package earlier this week.

Trump’s delayed signature of the 5500-page legislative package has already had consequences: on Saturday, measures aimed at a more generous regulation of unemployment benefits expired without replacement. Because Trump only signed the law on Sunday, millions of unemployed will receive little or no support for a week.

Because of the Corona crisis, the US Congress decided in the spring to implement stimulus packages worth around $ 2.7 trillion. That corresponded to more than ten percent of the annual economic output. Most recently, Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, and Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, argued for months over another package.

Government about to shutdown

The stimulus package also passed part of the federal government’s budget of around $ 1.4 trillion. With his signature, Trump is now preventing the government from running out of money from Tuesday. Without his signature, government business would have come to a standstill, a so-called shutdown.

When he rejected the legislative package, Trump had also stated that he wanted to see “wasteful” spending cut in the budget. Now he has announced that he will return the legislative package with exact cuts. “Wasteful spending must be cut,” the statement said.

Trump’s sudden U-turn is likely to be related not only to the growing pressure from within his own ranks, but also to the impending shutdown. If it had come to a standstill, his presidency would have ended in a mess. The Republican Trump lost the presidential election on November 3rd against the Democrat Joe Biden. Trump refuses to admit defeat. Biden is to be sworn in on January 20th. (dpa)