Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A spectacular underwater video goes viral: It shows a three-meter-long tuna chasing a bull shark – and sending it running.

Jupiter/Florida – Sharks are notorious as the most imposing predators of the seas. Due to its size alone, the bull shark in particular has no natural enemies and is at the top of the food chain with the great white shark and the tiger shark. But off the coast Floridas this law was turned on its head: a giant tuna aggressively preyed on a shark. A group of divers witnessed this spectacular scene – and took pictures of it. That reports now Kreiszeitung.de.

Last worried a Video of a supposedly 80 million year old prehistoric shark and the Images of an alleged megalodon cause a stir.

A spectacular underwater video shows a three-meter-long tuna chasing a bull shark – and driving it away. © dpa

Incredible footage of giant tuna chasing shark

The pictures show the three-metre-long bluefin tuna darting towards the bull shark out of nowhere. You can clearly see him trying to bite the dangerous animal’s tail fin. Then the unbelievable happens: the shark meekly takes to its heels – and disappears in the depths of the sea, at the edge of the Gulf Stream on the east coast of Florida USA.

Three-meter tuna chases away shark, then swims peacefully with group of divers

But that’s not all: The shark from the requiem shark family then swims peacefully on with the organized diving group “Salty Divers” – and even seems to become the divers’ bodyguard: “We had this GIANT bluefin tuna visiting us during our third dive. ”

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your area, Germany and the world – register now for free!

“He stayed around for about 15-20 minutes and even chased away some bull sharks like it was nothing… what a fish!” the dive tour operator commented on photos posted to Facebook of the spectacular underwater diving experience.

Higher, faster, further: Animal record holders on land, in the water and in the air View photo gallery

‘Incredible’: Divers christen brave tuna ‘Charlie’

“What an incredible dive today. A bluefin tuna came to visit us and even fed on the box. I christen this giant fish ‘Charlie’,” reports an eyewitness who is a diver with the group enthusiastically. Just recently they were just as euphoric Researchers found a centuries-old Greenland shark in the Caribbean discovered.