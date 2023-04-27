Because those wheels completely disappear in this enormously thick Golf R. This is not beautiful, is it, guys?

We always look back at the fat hot hatches of yesteryear with a lot of melancholy. And then we mean the really thick ones like the Ford Focus RS (DA3), Alfa 147 GTA or the Subaru Impreza WRX STi. In many cases you got a lot of power and much improved handling. But whatever you got: a body kit!

A different body that is just a bit wider than standard. Because of costs, manufacturers hardly do that anymore in that segment. Not even in higher segments, by the way (just think of the BMW M5). But a Golf R is also not really a striking appearance. Certainly not because everyone is already driving around with an R-Line package. So VW could have made the R a bit thicker, right?

Huge thick Golf R

In Switzerland they do like really big cars (it’s the only item that isn’t crazy expensive) and have Swiss tuning looked at the Golf R. In this case, that is not based on the latest generation, but the previous one. Now it was secretly better too, so we are happy to forgive the Swiss for that.

They have tackled the Golf VII quite a bit. We start with the best news and that is the arrival of a very thick body kit. This one is inspired by the Golf TCR racing car. Oettinger is the manufacturer of the body kit, but also a race team that actually raced those bodies. So then it’s allowed.

Now that there is a wider body, there is finally room for a wider rim and wheel combination. Normally 8.5J is about the maximum for a Golf VII, but this fat guy has 19×9 ET20 hanging underneath. Despite the best intentions, things go horribly wrong. First, black rims are a strange idea. The wheels look much smaller that way. The design also does not fit well with a Golf. Perhaps the Baracuddas look good under a Kia Stinger or Lexus IS, but not under a wave.

Not very good, Jungs

But the fitment is not quite good either. There is more room, but the rims are a bit far in. There are three solutions for this: wider rims (9.5 should now also fit easily), a more aggressive ET value (ET10 will help a lot) or a set of spacers. Now it looks like a bodybuilder skipped leg day.

Several modifications have been made to this enormously thick Golf R, such as a KW coilover kit that ensures that the thick Golf R is 45 millimeters closer to the ground. At the rear it has become a really big box thanks to the gargantuan rear wing and exceptionally generous exhausts. The latter is a complete sports exhaust system with sports cats from JF Unlimited.

The engine is equipped with a Wolf Power air intake. Whether the engine has been modified further, Swiss Tuning does not mention. The EA888 in this version is quite easy to tickle and with a few small mods you are already looking at 400 hp. Then you actually have the car that Volkswagen should have built.

Read more? These 4 Waves just had to come!

