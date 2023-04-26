A huge subsidy for used electric vehicles has been made available. This is how we achieve the climate goals in 2030 with a second-hand Model 3.

Or through @nicolasr come, we dare not say. But suddenly we are delighted with the news that there is a huge package of money to get us all into the electric car!

It was recently announced that the Minister for Climate had a plan to double the BPM of cars and to make fuels greener (as far as possible) and more expensive (in any case). That obviously went down the wrong way with everyone who has to drive a car.

Huge subsidy for electrical occasions

Now there is something to be said for both sides. The government must ensure that we say goodbye to the fuel car and switch to something more sustainable. If you don’t want that, you pay more. In principle, that is not a very crazy idea. Of course you can’t say that. Admittedly, you won’t get there with just overloading, so you’re antagonizing Autoblog editors. Fortunately, Nicolas also came up with the tip to motivate more.

That seems to be happening now! Hurray! That is what the cabinet is doing 600 million investing in subsidies so that we switch to an electric used car. A subsidy scheme is currently being prepared, according to reports from RTL.

Of course there is a thought behind it. With this subsidy, people should be able to purchase an electric used car. At the moment, second-hand EVs are still far too expensive for private individuals to be interesting. Read: feasible. The problem is that abroad there are interesting regulations for electric cabins. So the cars for which a lot of subsidy is given new, all disappear across the border.

Climate goals

This happened to an extreme extent with plug-in hybrids and is therefore also a cause for concern with EVs. In itself it is smart that they come up with it now, because soon there will be a huge fleet of Tesla Model 3s that will run out of lease. Of course you want to keep them in the Netherlands, at all costs (600 million).

A lot of measures have to be taken to achieve the 2030 climate goals. Rutte (your prime minister) and his three vice prime ministers (Kaag, Hoekstra and Schouten) made it a late night by meeting through the night. It is not known whether they have had such a filthy tasty kapsalon delivered with garlic sauce, but it is quite possible. It’s a bit more pleasant to have meetings with an Egyptian lasagne (unless you’re sober).

No kidding, it’s an important compromise. The VVD was rather uncooperative and has now moved slightly to accommodate the other three parties. Nice hey, that polder! The 600 million grant is part of achieving a climate reduction of 55% by 2030, although the target is 60%.

