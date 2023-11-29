Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Shortly after the swearing in, New Zealand’s new government wants to overturn the planned smoking ban. Health experts in particular are outraged.

Wellington – Anyone born after 2009 will no longer be able to buy tobacco in New Zealand. Labor leader Jacinda Ardern initiated this last year. In the meantime, the new, conservative government has been sworn in. The anti-tobacco law does not want to implement this.

New government in New Zealand: Outcry from health experts

This was announced by the new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of the National Party on Monday (November 27th). The coalition, which also includes the populist NZ First party, wants to use this to finance tax cuts. The goal set by the previous left-wing government of becoming smoke-free from 2025 is now a long way off.

The planned weakening of the law led to an outcry, particularly among health experts. That’s why the national Maori health organization Hāpai Te Hauora called for the repeal to be reconsidered. New Zealand is recognized internationally as a model for its pioneering efforts to curb tobacco consumption, said interim chief executive Jason Alexander. “We cannot allow our most vulnerable to pay the price of tax cuts to satisfy our country’s richest and line their pockets.”

New Zealand wants to overturn anti-tobacco law: “Disastrous, terrible step”

New Zealand’s indigenous people have a higher smoking rate than the rest of the population and are particularly prone to tobacco-related illnesses. “We didn’t expect this, we didn’t think a government could be so backwards,” University of Otago tobacco control expert Richard Edwards told the news agency AFP. “It’s a disastrous, terrible step.”

The new prime minister overturned the planned smoking ban on his first day in office, even though smoking was an issue in the election campaign. Instead, educational programs like this are now planned daily News reported. Luxon wants to avoid a tobacco black market. In addition, smokers should be encouraged to switch to vaping. Disposable e-cigarettes are not entirely harmless. Great Britain also wanted to follow New Zealand’s example and ban cigarettes in the long term.

“Huge step backwards”: New Zealand wants to stop the planned smoking ban

If the new government goes ahead with the repeal, it would be “a huge step backwards for respiratory health,” New Zealand said Asthma and Respiratory Foundation. In addition, the change represents a major “burden on our health system”.

The planned lifting of the smoking ban was also discussed on social media. “People before profit,” demanded one user on the short message service X. “That’s disappointing, but not surprising,” said another. “Tobacco tax is more addictive than nicotine,” commented another.

Anyone who stops smoking minimizes health consequences. According to the German Cancer Research Center, tobacco consumption damages almost every organ in the body. Smokers often struggle with chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Smoking is responsible for around eight million premature deaths every year worldwide. It has now been decided that disposable e-cigarettes will be phased out by the end of 2026. (kas/dpa/AFP)