Stardew Valley has now been updated to version 1.5 on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, bringing with it a raft of new items, events, and local split-screen co-op.

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the game’s creator, surprised fans by announcing the news this morning via Twitter. We knew it was coming, but not when.

Stardew Valley 1.5 launched for PC just in time for Christmas, bringing with it split-screen co-op, a new beach-themed farm layout, late-game home renovations, new characters and events, new music, “remixed” game options, and more.

There are also new music tracks, furniture items, fish tanks, and “ducks can now swim”. At the time, Barone deemed it as Stardew Valley’s biggest update yet.

One small bug at the moment sees a specific area of ​​ground colored blue (perhaps spilt Joja cola?). This is a visual error only, apparently, and will be fixed.

“A modern indie classic on PC finds in Nintendo’s Switch the perfect platform,” Simon Parkin wrote in Eurogamer’s review of Stardew Valley for consoles.