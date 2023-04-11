Home page World

From: Sarah Neumeyer

A huge slope has started to slide near St. Gilgen in Austria. © Karl-Heinz Schein/Imago

In Austria, a mountain slope has started to slide. According to the mayor, this is a particularly big event.

St. Gilgen – Near St. Gilgen in Austria, a huge slope has started to slide: within twelve hours it moved about 20 meters, the mayor of St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang, Otto Kloiber, reported to the broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

Due to the imminent danger to life for traffic, cyclists and hikers, the paths below the slope were closed, the mayor said in a press release. The road to the Illingerberg and the hiking trail to the Zwölferhorn are affected. “You are not allowed to drive up there – the barrier system is closed anyway, but cyclists and hikers are not allowed there at the moment,” emphasizes the mayor to the ORF. “Therefore, in agreement with the authorities, we decided to block the whole valley in there,” said Kloiber about the extent of the blockage.

Austria: Mountain slope is slipping

Around eight hectares of land are affected by the landslide. According to the press release, the development and duration of the ban cannot be assessed at this time. There is a risk, among other things, because trees can tip over. However, houses are not at risk.

The slope in question slides every 50 to 60 years, the mayor said. This time it is a particularly big event. “What is frightening is that this is a ‘normal process’ in nature and has nothing to do with storms,” ​​said Kloiber. (sne/dpa)