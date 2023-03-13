Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Split

The algae that swim onto the Florida coast can pose a threat to people and nature. (Iconic image) © Muhammad Amdad Hossain/Imago

An 8,000-kilometer-wide band of algae and seaweed is swimming toward the United States. You can even see the “lump” from space. A bad sign for Florida beaches.

Munich – The merger of algae that is approaching the USA is of unimaginable size. The lump that loud nbcnews.com approximately twice the width of the United States, it is currently located between the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa. Here in the open sea, the algae are largely harmless and even helpful for the ecosystem. They provide habitat for fish and absorb carbon dioxide.

Now, however, ocean currents are causing the band of algae to migrate west. What does this mean for the affected coasts in Florida, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico?

Algae: possible serious consequences for the population

Seaweed shows up on Florida beaches almost every year. But in recent years it has become more and more uncontrollable. There was already a peak in 2018. The consequences for the population were clearly felt at the time. Thousands of people ended up in hospitals due to respiratory problems caused by the algae. Because these affect the air quality of the affected coasts. The reason for this: the algae emit hydrogen sulphide, which promotes breathing problems.

But not only people are affected. The entire ecosystem is endangered when huge masses of algae hit the shore. Underwater flora and fauna are deprived of much-needed sunlight. The water and air quality decreases drastically. There is also cause for concern for the infrastructure, How nbcnews.com reported. The algae could put a significant strain on the critical infrastructure and cause problems. Inlet valves of plants such as power plants or desalination plants can be clogged by the algae. Algae can also damage boats and ships.

Triggers: climate change and human behavior

Algae accumulations are not uncommon. But the amount of algae is very unusual. It is already being described as one of the largest accumulations since records began. This phenomenon also existed before 2011, but not visible on satellites. Since then, the number of algae has exploded. What is the reason? As so often in recent years, the answer is: climate change and human behavior, as researchers at Florida Atlantic University have found. It encourages rivers flowing into the Atlantic to absorb more and more nitrogen and other nutrients, which increases algae growth, a study found study.

Climate change is not only showing its consequences in North and South America. Environmental pollution will also have far-reaching consequences in Germany. According to a study, climate change will cost Germans up to 910 billion euros by 2050.