Thousands of kilometers from Plettenberg in the Sauerland, a natural spectacle took place in the paradisiacal Plettenberg Bay: A great white shark was put to flight.

Plettenberg Bay / South Africa – While the seals play happily on the steep slopes, a dark shadow approaches in the water. It is undoubtedly the silhouette of a great white shark swimming straight towards the shore. But suddenly another shadow appears in the water, a huge, dark monster – and the shark becomes the hunted.

14-year-old Luka from Plettenberg has now captured this natural spectacle with his video camera. It took place in his hometown, the paradisiacal town of Plettenberg Bay, South Africa – 14,000 kilometers from the currently rather rainy Plettenberg in the Sauerland, but no less sensational.