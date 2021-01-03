In Hesse and Lower Saxony, the people of Corona do not let themselves be stopped from storming the ski areas. The police are fighting the consequences – and closing slopes.

Kassel – Ski areas in Germany and all over the world seem to be the place to go for winter sports fans and nature lovers. Despite – or perhaps because of – that Corona lockdowns it pulls the Crowds on the Slopes. The onset of winter, which has wrapped many places in powdered sugar, did the rest.

police, fire Department and Emergency services meanwhile have to struggle with the consequences of their love for the snow. At the weekend (02/03/2021) it came in Hesse and Lower Saxony Increased use: slopes were closed, police controls set up, injured people had to be taken care of and the chaos that had left behind cleared up.

Among other things, the Feldberg in Hesse a warning of the police* issued: Because of the ongoing Corona pandemic a trip there should be avoided. This is reported by fnp.de.

Ski areas in Hesse: visitor chaos on the Hoher Meissner – helicopter in rescue operation

On the Hohen Meissner near Eschwege (Werra-Meißner district) there were two accidents while sledding – however, the rescue workers were on and around the many people Ski slopes disabled in their work. By “wild parking and traffic chaos“The journey of the helpers was massively impaired, explains the local association of the German Red Cross from Großalmerode.

The ambulance made difficult progress, so it was decided to fly the ambulance to the scene by helicopter. This confirms police chief inspector Andreas Kalus from the Werra-Meißner police department. The traffic on and around the Hohe Meissner would have been for a while completely stopped – Access roads have been blocked by the police.

Our strips off #Eschwege have the plateau # HoherMeißner increasingly in view, because there are people who are not looking for a walk in the fresh air. Vehicle & occupants controlled.

The chief police officer reports that the Crowds from one too Broadcast warning and Passage bans did not stop. The rush of visitors did not let up the whole weekend, so that the police were permanently on duty. The police officers were given more work by car breakdowns, like stuck vehicles on an icy road.

The police not only coordinated Traffic measuresbut also controlled that Compliance with the corona rules. The Hohe Meißner was already in focus shortly before New Year’s Eve – there they had each other on the plateau Car poser hit and against the corona contact restrictions * violated.

Ski areas in Hesse: police block access roads in Willingen

The access roads were not just on the Hohen Meissner of the police sealed off – also in Willingen is it so far. The crisis team from the Waldeck-Frankenberg district, Willingen municipality and police made the decision on Sunday morning (03.01.2021): Compliance with the Corona rules and the Traffic safety can no longer be guaranteed if there is such a rush of visitors. This was explained by Thomas Trachte, the mayor of Willingen.

The snowfall at the end of the year drew many guests to the slopes in the Willingen ski area, which were actually closed due to Corona. © Wilhelm Figge

The remaining Closings of ski slopes, toboggan slopes and parking spaces in and around the ski area in Willingen follow in the coming week. Go on: “With this measure, the number of visitors in the Ski Area can be significantly reduced. This measure serves Infection protection of the population and road safety. ”

After Blocking and the Entry ban in Winterberg (North Rhine-Westphalia), the number of guests on Willingen’s slopes has increased even further, says a representative of Ettelsberg-Seilbahn GmbH. Next to the Traffic chaos are also in Willingen the compliance with the Corona rules* during the Lockdowns decisive for the closings of the ski slopes.

Chaos and an injured child on the ball

The popular excursion destination Knüllköpfchen in the Schwalm-Eder district was overrun by winter friends at the weekend. There was a rescue operation with a helicopter: An 11-year-old boy was there on Saturday afternoon (January 2nd, 2021) Sleigh riding fell badly and had to be flown to the hospital. The police did not provide any details about the boy’s condition.

On the weekend (02/03/01/2021) there was a rush at Knüllköpfchen near Schwarzenborn: “At the moment there is a lot going on on the Knüllköpfchen due to the favorable snow conditions, a car got stuck,” says Jürgen Liebermann, Mayor of Schwarzenborn. The rescue service was still able to get to the scene of the accident easily – despite the large volume of traffic. What Schwarzenborn’s mayor has to worry about: Many people would park their cars without consideration. “There are stubborn people who willfully park the path,” he says.

Ski area in the Harz near Göttingen: Chaotic conditions

The Onset of winter in the resin partly took care of on Sunday chaotic traffic conditions in the Upper Harz. The police locked the Bundesstrasse 4 between Torfhaus and Bad Harzburg for through traffic. Because of the onset of winter, the traffic was partially jammed for several kilometers. Several vehicles had broken down and that was above 300 meters Winter service in the Continuous use.

The onset of winter once again attracted many spontaneous visitors Upper Harz. This resulted in a heavy volume of traffic. The parking lots along Bundesstraße 4, in the area Bad Harzburg / Torfhaus / Braunlage were already completely overburdened in the morning on Sunday. The police therefore asked the road users to avoid this area extensively.

“Don’t go into that resin. Avoid crowds and pay attention to the existing ones Corona rules“, Said a police spokesman on Sunday. Snowfall can still be expected in the Harz Mountains in the coming days. (Jennifer Greve, Bernd Schlegel, Linett Hanert and Diana Rissmann) * hna.de and fnp.de are part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network.

