Despite Corona lockdown and numerous appeals to refrain from excursions to winter resorts, there is a real rush to Germany’s ski regions. Now the first places had to be cordoned off.

Offenbach / Winterberg – The Onslaught of the crowds Despite all Corona restrictions, Germany’s mountain regions are huge: Countless hikers and tobogganers are drawn to the Sauerland, the Feldberg, Bavaria or the Harz Mountains at the beginning of the year.

Corona in Germany: huge rush to mountain regions – entry ban for Winterberg

Now there are even the first Road closures and entry banshow about for Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. As the city announced in a press release on Saturday, the ski areas in the Hochsauerlandkreis were so overrun by day tourists that in the cities of Sundern and Schmallenberg the Ski areas or the access roads to the ski areas are closed were. In Winterberg, the B480 was also blocked as the main access route. Police and regulatory agencies wrote complaints about numerous Violations of the corona protective measures, as a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg in the Sauerland said. Long lines of cars and traffic jams formed in the snow-covered towns.

Our press release on today’s mission:https://t.co/qMqODQIu8r – Police NRW HSK (@polizei_nrw_hsk) January 2, 2021

Of January 3 to January 10, 2021 the city of Winterberg now has one Entry ban issued for the following areas: slopes in Altastenberg, Neuastenberg, Niedersfeld, Winterberg, Züschen and the associated parking spaces. In addition, the area around the Kahler Asten and the large car park in Bremberg. Practically nobody is coming now

in, said a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg. “We were still banned from entering last night, but people came back here anyway,” she reported. Hopefully now they would turn around and drive back.

I only want to go through the Sauerland, not in … I promise;) #Winterberg pic.twitter.com/nPCoPwfdpy – Katrin (@ nimue47) January 3, 2021

Lifts and slopes as well as restaurants and huts are therefore closed until at least January 10th. The operators of the winter sports arena and the ski lift carousel in Winterberg point out the current restrictions on their websites and appeal to the otherwise welcome tourists.

On the homepage it says: “The order of the day is: Avoid contact! We love our mountains. You also determine: But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who would want that? Don’t do this to yourself! We like the hustle and bustle – in normal times. But what is normal in these times? Toboggan lifts and ski lifts are closed. There are no opportunities to warm up or go to the toilet. point out that there are therefore no toilets and no opportunities to warm up for day trippers – and that there are no rescuers on site. “We love our mountains,” they say. “But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who wants that? “

Despite appeals to refrain from excursions during the corona lockdown, many people cavort with their sledges on a snow-covered slope on Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Marius Becker / dpa

Rush despite corona lockdown: “Chaos to the power of three – everything collapses”

All requests for waiver also worked in the Harz little: The parking lots were full again on Sunday morning, as a police spokesman said. Bundesstraße 4 also had to be temporarily blocked on one side at the exit of Bad Harzburg in the direction of the Torfhaus, as there were traffic jams and some cars had already broken down.

The situation was similar on Saturday: “We have chaos to the power of three, everything collapses”said a spokesman for the Goslar police station at noon. “Almost nothing works anymore, some cars have broken down. There’s too much going on. ”On toboggan mountains like the Hexenritt descent on Wurmberg, the masses romped about, and day trippers ran close together on hiking trails.

Authorities and the police had previously repeatedly asked not to go on trips to the mountains in the corona lockdown – and yet there was another rush of tobogganers and hikers.

Rush at Feldberg in Hessen – access roads blocked

As well on Great Feldberg in Hesse the onslaught of day trippers longing for snow continued. It is around the highest peak in the Taunus “As chaotic as the last few days”said a spokesman for the police in Koenigstein. Numerous day trippers are out and about despite the closed access to the summit, streets in the villages around the Feldberg are blocked. In the Rhön, too, on the first Saturday of the year, many people were drawn outside and to the Wasserkuppe, Hesse’s highest mountain. “It’s full,” said a police spokesman in Fulda.

At the Sunday morning The police finally decided the access roads to the Feldberg in the Schmitten (Dorfweil) and Glashütten (Oberems) areas lock off. Outsiders were sent home again. In the past few days, the cars were already in some places of excursion jammed for kilometers.

+++ AVOID EXCURSION AREAS IN HIGH ALTITUDE +++

Due to the high number of visitors, a number of access roads are currently closed.

We are on site with many additional officials.#Feldberg #Hochtaunus #RheingauTaunus #Wiesbaden #LimburgWeilburg

PLEASE STAY HOME TODAY – Police West Hesse (@Polizei_WH) January 3, 2021

In the Bavarian Oberland, too, countless day-trippers cause trouble. Drivers with Munich license plates can expect a self-made sign with a clear hateful message in Miesbach. Even on Brauneck, despite the Corona lockdown, there are “an awful lot of people”. (va)