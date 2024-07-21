Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Rockslide in South Tyrol: The mudslide occurred on the Sasso Lungo near the Comici hut. © Screenshot/Facebook/Antonio Carbone

Rocks crash down on two hikers on a via ferrata on the Sasso Lungo in South Tyrol. One survives the mudslide unscathed, the other has to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

Bolzano – Numerous people are standing at the foot of the Sasso Lungo in South Tyrol, almost all of them pulling out their mobile phones. A huge avalanche of rubble is breaking out on the mountain. Stones are rumbling, dust is whirling through the air. The group in the video by stol.it could be a wedding party, standing between white umbrellas and loudspeakers.

Huge rockfall on the Sasso Lungo in South Tyrol: masses of rock fall over two hikers

Others also observed the rockslide on Saturday (20 July) at around 5 p.m., the mudslide was large enough. Dozens of Videos.

What most observers probably did not know: The masses of stone fell over two hikers who were on a via ferrata on the north face of the Sasso Lungo.

Mountain climber injured by mudslide in South Tyrol – recently numerous landslides in the Alps

One of them escaped with a fright, the other was hit by the rubble. According to Italian media reports, he sustained moderate injuries to his shoulder and was flown to the hospital in Bolzano by an emergency helicopter. The Carabinieri and the financial police were also on duty. According to current information, no other hikers were affected.

In the days before, a thunderstorm front had raged in South Tyrol and Austria. The heavy rainfall has massively increased the risk of landslides and rockfalls. On Friday afternoon (19 July), for example, four mudslides hit the Gallo Pass on the border between Italy and Switzerland. The rocks crashed down on an avalanche protection tunnel, trapping nine tourists inside. (moe)