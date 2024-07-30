Home page World

From: John Welte

Heavy rockfall in the Dolomites. The rock masses buried a popular hiking trail. Only the timing prevented the worst.

Sexten – No mountain group fascinates mountaineers as much as the up to 2999 meter high Three Peaks (Italian: Tre Cime di Lavaredo) in the Sexten Dolomites. The summit region on the border between South Tyrol and the province of Belluno (Veneto) in northern Italy is one of the most visited areas in the Alps. The Three Peaks are dominated in the east by the Zwölferkofel (3094 meters). At the foot of the Zwölferkofel lies the Giralba Pass, over which popular tours lead to the Three Peaks, which are currently very popular – after all, it is currently the summer holidays.

The rock avalanche at the Three Peaks was accompanied by a huge cloud of dust. © BRD Sexten

On Monday evening (July 29th), around 9 p.m., a sudden thundering sound resounded through the mountain massif. Large masses of rock had broken off from the Zwölferkofel. The host of the Zsigmondy Hut (Comici Hut) filmed the natural spectacle with his cell phone. At a height of around 2,400 meters, the masses of rock had broken off and thundered around 100 meters below onto the hiking trail to the Giralba Pass.

Giant rockfall at the Three Peaks in Italy: Hiking trail closed for now – geologist examines area

“The path is closed after the landslide,” reports the hut owner at IPPEN.MEDIA. He continued: “There is a lot going on there during the day, but in the evening there was no one around.” It is unthinkable what could have happened if the rockfall had occurred during the day.

The situation afterwards: The hiking trail to the Giralba Pass was buried several meters deep. © BRD Sexten

“Nobody was hurt, a geologist from the province is now looking into it,” reports the chairman of the Sexten mountain rescue service, Josef Rainer. IPPEN.MEDIA. The pictures taken from the Zsigmondy hut after the rockfall show an enormous pile of rubble piling up on the path. The path remained closed even after a provincial reconnaissance flight by helicopter.

Landslides and rockfalls are becoming more frequent in the Dolomites

At Facebook the comments are overwhelming, including about the possible causes: “Incredible climate change,” said one user. Another wrote: “Thank God no victims have been discovered so far. Rockfalls are normal, but crashing onto paths is not so much.”

In recent weeks there have been repeated storms in the region, most recently in the night of Monday in South Tyrol and the neighboring Lake Garda region. Heavy rain often erodes rocks, causing them to break off when contact with the mountain is lost. Last week a landslide ploughed away a hiking trail on the Rosengarten, also in the Dolomites. Last year a massive landslide changed the appearance of the Cima Carega mountain range. In April this year a rock thundered onto a popular hiking trail in the Little Dolomites.