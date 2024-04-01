Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

A man-sized chunk in the workshop: During heavy rockfall in South Tyrol, a rock smashed through the roof of a carpentry workshop. © Auer Volunteer Fire Department

Civil defense in South Tyrol is sounding the alarm. Heavy rains cause landslides and rockfalls. A carpentry shop in the town of Lahn was hit hard.

Auer – weather alarm for Easter. Storms are raging in northern Italy, South Tyrol is in constant rain. It pours non-stop in the region on Easter Monday and this leads to numerous mudslides, rock falls, falling trees and floods. The precipitation is only expected to ease in the afternoon. Civil defense has declared a yellow warning level.

Storm alarm: South Tyrolean civil protection issues yellow warning level – fire brigade in constant operation

The fire brigades from the region loudly reported over 70 storm operations in the morning Südtirolnews.it. A campsite was flooded in Überetsch, a mudflow blocked the road in the lowlands to Fennberg and in Völs boulders fell onto the country road. A boulder also hit the so-called “Alps-Adriatic Highway” near Udine.

However, the Auer volunteer fire department reported the most impressive incident. Here huge boulders crashed onto the Lahn industrial zone. Several stones had broken away from the adjacent rock wall and thundered into the valley.

Spectacular rockfall incident in South Tyrol: Huge rock crashes through the roof of the carpentry workshop

Pictures shared by the fire department with the incident report show the extent of the rockfall. Man-sized chunks punched holes in the streets and one even crashed through the roof of a carpentry shop into the middle of the workshop. It's hard to imagine how this would have turned out if the rockfall hadn't occurred on a public holiday. In a similar way, a rock recently hit the terrace of an empty kindergarten.

People evacuated from rockfall zone in South Tyrol – further departures possible

“Several buildings were damaged by the rockfall. “Fortunately, no one was harmed,” reports the fire department. This means that the area is closed for the time being. “As a result of the operation, people living in the zone were evacuated as a precautionary measure.”

And the danger is not over yet. State geologists and the fire department report that more boulders are threatening to fall into the valley. (moe)