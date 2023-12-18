Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Many municipalities are currently planning large-scale accommodation for refugees. Experts criticize this and say: The size of the homes even affects election results.

Berlin – They are often places without comfort: container villages on the outskirts of the city between barbed wire and construction fences, bright hospital lights inside and gray linoleum floors. Refugees are accommodated here, hundreds in one place. The large accommodations often cause conflicts and rejection among the population as well as frustration and aggression among those accommodated. There are alternatives to prevent this, say experts.

Large refugee accommodation planned: fear of violence and attacks

108 million people worldwide are on the run. More than ever before, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Most come from Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Those who reach Germany will be distributed to cities across the country. Many communities feel overwhelmed when it comes to accommodation, also financially. Some are planning so-called state reception centers in which 600 people or more can be accommodated – these are organized and co-financed by the state. Like in the small town of Grevenbroich-Kapellen in North Rhine-Westphalia, where a huge container village is to be built on an industrial site in the middle of nowhere. There is protest among the locals. This also happens in other places, such as Gera in Thuringia, where accommodation for 200 people is planned.

“The displeasure is fundamentally understandable. Many are concerned that young men who are underutilized will be given priority and that violence, attacks on women or burglaries will then occur. “It’s a general fear,” says Birgit Glorius. She is a member of the Expert Council for Integration and Migration (SVR) and professor of human geography at Chemnitz University of Technology. There is no evidence in the statistics that crime rates around facilities have increased. But the fear is still there.

The proportion of AfD voters has increased around large refugee homes

The phenomenon is known in science, says Martin Lange, who researches, among other things, the integration of refugees at the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research. “In social psychology there is the so-called contact hypothesis. It says that real contact with other groups significantly increases acceptance among each other. And we see that in practice too,” says Lange.

Large accommodations on the outskirts of cities tend to lead to rejection among the population – and sometimes even to a shift to the right. “For example, it was shown that in the 2016 state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate, the proportion of AfD voters even increased in regions with large accommodation.”

Decentralized accommodation promotes integration

At In smaller accommodations, the willingness of volunteers to help is often great. “But the cost-benefit factor has to be right,” Lange makes clear. “If helpers have to drive for hours to accommodation on the outskirts of the city, it’s not possible.” Birgit Glorius from the SVR also says: The more decentralized the type of accommodation, the better the integration works. “We did a lot of research in Saxony and the Bautzen district. Smaller facilities in particular worked well there, especially when the population was well integrated.”

Meanwhile, states and municipalities argue with costs. For example, if social workers can look after many refugees centrally in one accommodation, it would be cheaper than driving from place to place. From a scientific perspective, this cannot be confirmed, says Birgit Glorius. “There is no evidence that a large facility is more cost-effective than a small one.” In fact, municipalities usually work with step-by-step plans. As soon as refugees leave initial reception centers and have their first jobs, many things can be clarified over the phone. An on-site supervisor is then no longer necessary. An important point here is receptive labor markets, says Glorius. And these are most likely to be found in places with large industrial companies. “Companies that have a lot of experience with diversity in their staff have fewer inhibitions about hiring refugees. “It’s different in regions with smaller companies,” says Birgit Glorius.

Immigration is economically necessary

In the end, immigration is economically necessary for everyone. “We would need 400,000 additional workers every year, i.e. people who want to stay long-term. This requires an appropriate welcoming culture and appropriate capacities, for example living space.”