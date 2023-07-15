If you drive a Nissan, it may also have to go back to the dealer for the recall.

A large-scale recall. You often have to think of the United States, where the NHTSA has found something again. But this time it is also Europe and the Netherlands’ turn. Worldwide, 1.4 million Nissan cars are being recalled due to technical defects.

Nissan recall

The Leaf, Note, Kicks and Serena, among others, are part of the recall. The last two models are not supplied here in the Netherlands. But you see the Leaf and Note driving with great regularity. The problems are related to the electronics. Due to a defect, the car may suddenly accelerate after the cruise control has been switched off. There is also the risk of a short circuit while driving, resulting in engine failure.

Still two things that you would rather not happen while driving. If you drive a Nissan Note or Leaf, you don’t have to be afraid. It’s a precautionary measure to recall the cars. Worldwide, there is no known case where one of the two problems occurred. A preventive recall from the Japanese car manufacturer.

According to BNR Nissan in the Netherlands recalls 10,882 cars from the Leaf. Customers will automatically receive a message from the dealer. The problem can be solved by means of a software update. The car brand advises customers to contact the dealer if they want more information.

Japan

Although here in the Netherlands the problem is limited to the above, there is more going on in Japan. There, cars are also being recalled due to starting problems and issues related to the headlights. The recall is therefore a lot bigger there with 699,000 cars that have to visit the dealer.

This article Huge recall for Nissan, also in the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Huge #recall #Nissan #Netherlands