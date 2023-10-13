Huge queues to enter the Moscow metro were caught on video published in Telegram– channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

In the video, dozens of people filled the passage at the entrance to the Paveletskaya station on the Circle Line of the metro. Passengers slowly move towards the doors to the station lobby.

There was no official information about the reasons for the crowds.

Earlier, huge queues at Vnukovo airport were caught on video. The crowd of passengers occurred due to a malfunction in the baggage handling system.