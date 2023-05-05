Those close to the Jordanian royal palace dedicated “Sky News Arabia” to the details of the expected ceremony. They said that the ceremony will be attended by prominent Arab and international leaders and heads of state.

The place and the media

According to the source, major events will be held at Zahran Palace in Amman, which witnessed many royal weddings, most notably the wedding of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah in 1993.

They added that local and foreign media will be present to cover the ceremony, within high-level procedures suitable for the huge equipment.

The royal family in Jordan was known for its long-standing events in wedding ceremonies, in line with the customs and traditions of Jordanian society, which recently emerged in the marriage of Princess Iman, daughter of the Jordanian monarch, to the young Jamil Alexander Termouts, last March.

Those close to the royal palace talked about the preparations that began for the wedding, which will be held at the highest levels, to match the occasion that Jordanians are looking forward to. To deliver it to the homes of all Jordanians, as part of a high-level royal ceremony.

They noted the possibility of a similarity in the wedding arrangements of the Jordanian Crown Prince, Prince Hussein, with the wedding of his father, King Abdullah II, to his wife, Queen Rania, in 1993, which, according to their description, was “a feast and an overwhelming joy for all Jordanians.”

Other events postponed

Within the framework of the preparations made by the Royal Jordanian Court for the wedding ceremony, official institutions are working to arrange popular celebrations for the people of the governorates in conjunction with the royal wedding ceremony, the events of which will be transmitted directly via satellite channels and public screens at the celebration sites in the governorates.

The Jordanian Prime Ministry has circulated to ministries, institutions and government departments to postpone any festive activities that are scheduled to be held during the period from May 26 to June 1.

The circular indicated that the aim of this postponement is to focus all official efforts on this occasion, which is “dear to the hearts of all Jordanians,” and to show it in the manner that befits it.

The official institutions that were intending to hold celebrations suspended their celebrations after this circular, but many of them confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that they had suspended the events and had not canceled them completely, pending the issuance of other instructions that would further clarify the details of the celebrations.

The festivities started early

The popular celebrations began early in the Jordanian street through social media platforms and the holding of events in various parts of the country.

The Jordanian artist, Issa Al-Saqqar, released a special song on this occasion, and he said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the feelings of great joy cannot be described, and that the least that can be presented on this occasion “is a song that congratulates Emir Al-Mufdi.”

And the artist, Al-Saqqar, confirmed that he was keen that there were no ownership and publishing rights for the song that he published on “YouTube” and other platforms for use by everyone, and everyone sings with the love of Prince Hussein.

Tribal figures told Sky News Arabia that they intend to set up “poetry houses” for all Jordanians to celebrate this cherished occasion, just like their fathers who opened such houses 30 years ago when King Abdullah II married Queen Rania.

Digital platform to receive congratulations

Intellectual and youth associations are also present in the scene, according to Sultan Al Khalayleh, head of the Sanad Association for Thought and Youth Action, and he said during his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the association launched a series of initiatives on this occasion in various governorates of the Kingdom bearing the slogan: “Joy and giving… in the joy of Hussein “.

According to Khalayleh, these initiatives are summarized by distributing good parcels to needy families in various governorates in coordination with the Hashemite Charitable Organization and a number of supporting national institutions, in addition to launching an electronic platform to receive congratulations from members of society in general and Jordanian youth in particular, after which the written congratulations are printed. He collected them in a special congratulatory book and presented it on behalf of the Jordanian youth to Prince Hussein, in addition to broadcasting it through various social media and through partner media.

He added that gifts and games will be presented to various parks and gaming facilities for children and families in various governorates, in addition to launching a series of youth empowerment initiatives in various fields to celebrate this occasion.

Invitation cards transmitted by Jordanians

In conjunction with this early celebration, Jordanians passed on invitation cards dating back to the luncheon that was held at the wedding of King Abdullah II (Prince at the time), recalling the same feelings of joy they feel now.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced earlier that the marriage of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, to Ms. Ragwa Khaled Al Saif, will be held on the twelfth of Dhu al-Qi`dah in the year 1444 AH, corresponding to the first of June 2023 AD.