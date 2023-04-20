Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

A gigantic mountain of rubbish floats in the Pacific, which is the habitat for marine animals that usually only live near the coast. This has serious consequences.

Washington — Tiny crabs and anemones — Scientists have discovered a large community of crustaceans in the middle of the Pacific. The crustaceans live thousands of miles from their original home and settle on plastic waste. They use the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch as their habitat. The research result shows that the impact of plastic waste on the marine world is more complex than previously thought – and has massive impacts on their ecosystems.

“Consequences unclear”: Crayfish settle on a huge carpet of garbage in the Pacific

A US research team reports in a Monday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution published studythat it has encountered dozens of species of coastal invertebrates that appear capable of surviving on plastic debris that has been floating in the ocean for years. They are not the only biotopes developing on the garbage “islands” of the seas: French scientists found bacterial hotspots of concern on microplastics in the sea.

Researchers find colonies of crustaceans living on plastic waste in the Pacific

“It was surprising to see. The coastal species were on 70 percent of the litter we found,” Linsey Haram, research associate at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture and lead author of the study, told CNN. The marine life comes mostly from the coasts of Japan or other distant countries and feeds on the slime of bacteria and algae that forms on the plastic waste.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your area, Germany and the world – register now for free!

Life on a huge plastic carpet: Scientists discover 46 species in the middle of the Pacific

Haram and her colleagues examined 105 pieces of plastic that came from what is known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch”, covering an incredible 1.6 million square kilometers in the sea between California and Hawaii from the Pacific were fished. Covering an area almost four and a half times Germany would fit into, the whirlpool is the largest accumulation of plastic in the world’s oceans.

The scientists identified 484 marine invertebrates belonging to 46 different species, 80 percent of which are normally found in coastal habitats. “A large percentage of the diversity we found were nearshore species and not the native open ocean pelagic species that we expected to find for the most part,” Haram told CNN.

How humans pollute the environment View photo gallery

Researcher: “Maybe they eat each other”

Haram added that they have found many open ocean species nonetheless. “We found both communities together on two-thirds of the rubble.” The consequences of introducing new species to the remote areas of the ocean are still unclear. However, the discovery shows that plastic waste in the sea is not only an environmental problem, but also has an impact on marine biodiversity.

It’s hard to say what exactly is going on there.

“Probably the species are competing for space because space is scarce in the open ocean, they’re probably competing for food resources – but maybe they’re eating each other. It’s hard to say exactly what’s going on there, but we’ve found evidence that some of the sea anemones feed on species from the open ocean. So we know that there is a certain amount of overexploitation between the two communities,” says the scientist.

Oceans full of plastic: UN wants to agree global plastic agreement in 2024

How exactly the creatures get into the open ocean and how they survive there is still unclear. For example, whether they were just taken along on a piece of plastic they clung to on the shore, or whether they were able to colonize new objects once in the open ocean is unknown.

Even if certain Marine bacteria can digest plastic, Plastic waste in the oceans is a huge problem. Meta studies by the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven provided a frightening record of the plastic waste in the sea. According to the German Nature Conservation Union (NABU), “the remnants of our throwaway society cost the lives of up to 135,000 marine mammals every year”. After all, the UN Environment Assembly UNEA finally decided last year to set itself binding targets in the fight against waste with a legally binding global plastic agreement by the end of 2024.