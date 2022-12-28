The piece of windmill slid off the truck at around 2:30 am near Apeldoorn. Rijkswaterstaat immediately closed the exit of the A1 from Deventer towards Arnhem to salvage the part. At the time of the accident, no other car was driving on that stretch of highway, which prevented a major accident.

Rijkswaterstaat is busy salvaging the colossus and expects to be working on it until noon. The A50 will be closed until then. It also remains to be seen how extensive the damage to the crash barrier and possibly also the asphalt is and whether repairs are necessary there.

Rijkswaterstaat has set up diversion routes and expects that there will be little disruption due to the Christmas holidays. By eight o’clock this morning there were indeed no traffic jams.

