Home World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

There is trouble in Italy over a speed trap. The camera has only recently been activated again. After a series of fines, an association even suspects fraud.

Isera – In the Italian holiday region of Trentino (Italy), the speed camera is known as the so-called Isera speed camera. A driver who was traveling at almost 200 km/h destroyed the radar system on the route between Mori and Isera. The incident in March 2024 was celebrated by many drivers in Italy as a “Fleximan” act. Now the Isera speed camera is once again in the focus of the Italian media.

The speed camera has been active again since the end of July. Now the Altvelox association is taking action against the radar trap. The association, which fights against unauthorized speed cameras to protect road users, has filed numerous lawsuits against mayors and those responsible, reports the Italian newspaper ildolomiti.it.

Huge fuss about speed cameras in Italy: “Suspicious” series of fines have one detail in common

In a “suspicious” series of fines imposed, there is one detail that is puzzling: in many cases, the same speed of 76.32 kilometers per hour was always stated.

“If a speed camera detects identical speeds in different cars at different times, that means only one thing: that the software is not working properly,” quotes ladige.it the association. Any device sold in the European Union must have certain characteristics and be approved in order to provide a guarantee to consumers, argues Altvelox. The association also believes that the speed detector installed by the municipality of Isera only has an authorization, but not the corresponding approval of the device according to the legal provisions.

Altvelox therefore aims to create transparency and file criminal complaints “so that the state of legality, which is objectively considered to be violated and at risk, is restored”.

Huge fuss about speed cameras in Italy: In the holiday region of Trentino, there are complaints after a wave of fines. (Symbolic photo) © imageBROKER/Dirk v. Mallinckrodt/Imago

Unusual coincidence? Mayor reacts to speed camera accusation

For the mayor of Isere, Graziano Luzzi, however, everything seems to be fine. “We have received guarantees from the manufacturer that the instrument is precise and functional,” Luzzi said to ladige.itHe would attribute these numbers to randomness and measurement range rather than a problem with the installed equipment. It remains to be seen whether the courts will clarify the issue.

The speed camera was installed between Mori and Isera after several fatal accidents. The speed limit on this stretch of road is 70 km/h. In Italy, the general speed limit is 90 km/h outside of towns, 110 km/h on dual carriageways and 130 km/h on motorways.

The fines for speeding are high. Although new speed camera rules have been in place in Italy since the start of the holiday season, if you exceed the speed limit by 20 km/h you will be fined at least 175 euros, warns the Austrian Automobile Club ÖAMTC. If you exceed the speed limit by 50 km/h, the fine is at least 545 euros. Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. in particular, the fine increases by a third. High fines can also be imposed in Italy for other traffic violations. (ml)