Nearly 500,000 gallons of crude oil leaked off the Southern California coast due to a broken pipeline at a drilling rig. Local authorities speak of an environmental disaster. Residents of the area and environmentalists believe that the local authorities did not react quickly enough to the oil spill. The hole in the pipeline has since been closed.
