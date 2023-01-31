On January 25, a new discovery surprised fishermen in the southern province of Esmeraldas, located in Ecuador: A huge oarfish more than three meters long arrived on the shores of Tonsupa beach, according to several videos that were shared on social networks.

According to local media reports, the specimen was found alive on Wednesday night by a group of fishermen who immediately notified the authorities.

Although it is the first appearance that this marine giant has made in Ecuador, -so far in 2023-, it is not the only one. On July 26 of last year, an oarfish was found off the coast of Anconcito, Santa Elena. Just a few days later, on July 30, the second appeared on the Esmeraldas beach in the same country and, on October 20, fishermen from Santa Elena ran into another one again.

#Ecuador 🔴 Again our friend “Pez Remo” appears to give a warning to a strong seismic movement on the way. We recently saw it in #Japan Now more than 2 meters long, it was captured on the beach of Tonsupa, in #Emeralds. pic.twitter.com/aBs8Fl0irA — 🅾🅾🅾 (@EarthquakeChil1) January 26, 2023

(Also read: Lost fish find their way thanks to their ‘ancestral brain’).

The species, which holds the title of longest bony fish in the world, lives more than a thousand meters below the surface, according to ‘National Geographic’, so its sudden appearance on the shore of the Ecuadorian coast has aroused concern. of its inhabitants. In particular, for a reason: it is believed that ‘the messenger of the God of the Sea’ -as the oarfish is also known- can predict earthquakes.

The belief, although it does not have evidence or scientific verification, has been finding acceptance among Latin American and Asian inhabitants due to the seismic phenomena that generally occur when the species appears. For example, after its sighting on July 26 and 30 in Ecuadorian territory, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded in Tufiño, Carchi, Ecuador.

According to the ‘Metro Ecuador’ media, after fishermen from Santa Elena found another specimen dead, on October 20, 2022, a strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude occurred in Panama.

At up to 17 meters in length, the oarfish is the longest bony in the world.

This fame as a disaster predictor comes from Japanese mythology. The oarfish is compared to ‘Namazu’, a large catfish that takes refuge in the depths of the Asian island. Of an uncontrollable force, it is associated with all kinds of misfortune or disaster.

This species came to their attention after the devastating Tohoku (Japan) earthquake in March 2011, which -along with the tsunami it caused- killed more than 19,000 people. Observers retrospectively linked the quake to oarfish sightings between 2009 and 2010.

Oarfish, living earthquake predictor?

What relationship can a long, bony fish have with the appearance of natural disasters such as tsunamis and earthquakes? At first glance, nothing; for Japanese culture, on the contrary, it has to see everything.

According to Japanese folklore, when the ‘messenger of the Palace of the Sea God’ emerges from the depths of the waters, a great earthquake is imminent. Earthquakes, tsunamis and even hurricanes, it is believed that this fish can predict even the most disastrous natural phenomena.

(Read on: Diver Was Bitten By Fish With Human-Looking Teeth: What Animal Was It?)

The fame of disaster predictor is attributed to an ancient Japanese legend.

In the absence of scientific verification, there are many experts who reject the theory that the oarfish acts as a messenger of disasters. “It is difficult to confirm the association between the two phenomena”wrote seismologist Yoshiaki Orihara and his colleagues in an article in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, after analyzing a total of 336 seismic events and 221 reports of occurrences of deep-sea fish such as oars.

This research was also shared by the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador, which based on the findings of Orihara and his team, concluded: “The appearance of fish of this type seems not to be a reliable indicator of the existence of an earthquake.”

(Of interest: The curious animals that change sex: how and why do they do it?

science).

For their part, there are other connoisseurs, such as the Japanese seismologist Kiyoshi Wadatsumi, who, although they do not completely rule out the hypothesis, offer a much more rational explanation of the matter: “Deep-water fish -such as oarfish- live near the bottom of the sea ​​and are more sensitive to the movements of active faults than those found near the surface of the sea”, according to the Argentine portal ‘Page 12’.

More news in EL TIEMPO

He runs over his stepfather for alleged domestic violence against his mother

One-year-old baby loses tooth after being slapped by his mother, who was released

They had helium balloons in a truck, they exploded and almost destroyed the vehicle

Bolivia enters into discussion with the US over natural resources

Lula and Scholz discuss the situation in Ukraine and the EU-Mercosur agreement

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

Writing TRENDS