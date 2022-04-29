The ministry said that includes 763,000 tons that were exported in April, but did not give comparative figures.

Senior agricultural officials said this month that Ukraine exported more than 300,000 tons of grain in March.

“We have already agreed with Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, and are actively negotiating in parallel the use of port infrastructure in these countries for the export of Ukrainian products,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

The ministry stated that the volumes of exports from 2021-2022 included 18.5 million tons of wheat, 21.1 million tons of corn and 5.7 million tons of barley.

April’s exports included 115 thousand tons of wheat, 622,000 tons of corn and 25 thousand tons of barley.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, usually exported most of its goods through sea ports, but was forced by the Russian invasion to export by train across its western borders or through the small Danube ports.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and Bulgaria had reached an agreement to transport Ukrainian grain through the Bulgarian port of Varna.

Agriculture and transportation officials said Ukraine aims to boost the export capacity of the Danube river ports, which will allow grain to be shipped to Romania’s Black Sea ports.“