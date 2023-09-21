So we will all be able to drive electric soon, thanks to an enormous amount of lithium. If those Indians don’t continue to be obstructive.

It is actually funny to hear how people always do their best to prevent progress. When seat belts became mandatory, it was seen as patronizing and an invasion of your privacy. When we were no longer allowed to smoke in the workplace, the world was too small: how dare they influence your own choices! When we were no longer allowed to smoke in cafes, we hated that too. In the end, everything turned out fine and no one sees a healthy reason to go back to the old status quo anymore.

Now that the electric car is on the horizon, there are all kinds of reasons not to do it. As if a first grader resists physical education, homework and cleaning up his room. Then they often put more effort into not doing something than the effort it takes to do it.

A lot of lithium

The anti-EV angle also gives reasons to continue driving on dinosaur juice. One of them concerns the batteries. There is a lot wrong with that. They are too heavy (correct), too big (also correct) and the range is too small (often). Fortunately, technology is making great strides. Another frequently heard argument is that lithium is poorly available and African children have to mine it with their bare hands.

And there is a stroke of luck! Some lithium has been found in a volcano on the border of Nevada and Oregon, two states of the United States of America. This volcano is estimated to contain about 20 to 40 million tons of lithium. This crater formed about 16 million years ago. This makes the volcano considerably younger than all dinosaurs. So it is not that we are wasting earth’s reserves in special materials (ahem).

More than what Bolivia has

20 to 40 million tons of lithium is considerably more than on the salt flats in Bolivia. It was assumed that this was the largest collection of lithium in one place, but that turns out not to be the case.

Is it all hosanna then? No! Because the Indian community owns the land canonized by the Paiute tribe. Not because they really like to drive around in a V8, but because there was once an important battle.

Can change the dynamics

However, the amount is so much that the last has (very) certainly not yet been said about it. According to Anouk Borst, geologist at KU Leuven, it can change the dynamics in terms of price, supply and even geopolitics.

In short, all problems will soon be solved. Everyone can drive an electric car affordably, we think smoking is dirty and we always wear our seat belts. Fortunately, you can still set off fireworks yourself if you want to make unwise choices.

Or the volcano also happens to be it secret headquarters belongs to Elon Musk’s evil empire is not known, but it is obvious.

