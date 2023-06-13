This Rolls-Royce with huge manhole cover rims looks brilliant.

It’s a bit of an unwritten rule in the automotive industry that you don’t mess around with a Ferrari or Rolls-Royce. That is seen as the top of the top in the automotive field. A little tuning isn’t going to improve that. If you eat at a star restaurant, you don’t put Maggi and applesauce on top of the meals, do you?

But somewhere at Novitec they apparently have a recipe for high-quality Maggi and applesauce. Novitec initially started as a tuner for Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia. Then they found out that not many people wanted to tackle those cars. Novitec then aimed a lot higher at Maserati, Ferrari and Lamborghini. By the alias spofec (‘SPirit Of Ecstasy, the statuette of the brand) tackles the German tuner Rolls-Royces.

Huge manhole cover rims

Their latest project is this Phantom. Admittedly, it is no longer a chic appearance, but a very sinister one. When they’re looking for a car for the bad guys in a Sin City sequel, this is it!

Of course we have to start with those huge manhole cover rims. After all, they are great. They are the Spofec SP3 rims and they were developed in collaboration with Vossen.

They are no less than 24 inches in size, so in Shabu Shabu terms, such a rim is the same size as an 8-person table. The small holes in the wheels are slots designed to cool the brakes. The wheels are fitted with 295/30 R24 tires all around.

Subtle details

It’s not just the rims, of course. The new front bumper lip also cooperates. The rear also deviates slightly, partly thanks to the subtle rear spoiler. Of course, the car is of course lowered. That was not done by means of a set of lowering springs or a coilover set, but simply by adjusting the software of the air suspension. The Spofec Phantom is 40 millimeters lower than standard.

Also an adjustment of the software is the engine tuning. Actually that is not the correct term, because the software remains identical, but there is a bypass module. It is very effective though. The power increases from 571 hp to 685 hp. This means you can now sprint to 100 km/h in 5 seconds, which was previously 5.3 seconds. You can order all parts order directly from Spofec.

