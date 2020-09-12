Within the suburbs of the Australian metropolis of Wollongong, New South Wales, an enormous man-eating shark chased after a fisherman. That is reported by LADBible.

The size of the predatory fish had been corresponding to the size of the boat, close to which it circled, and had been about 5 meters. Regardless of this, the looks of the shark didn’t trigger worry within the fisherman, however admiration. “Met megalodon at the moment,” he wrote in Instagram…

Megalodon is a species of shark that turned extinct about three million years in the past. The size of those fish reached 15 meters.

Great white shark Is likely one of the largest predatory fish on the planet. On common, representatives of this species develop as much as 4.6-4.8 meters in size, however there are people as much as six meters lengthy. They’re thought-about probably the most harmful species of sharks for people.

Earlier it was reported that a fantastic white shark, often known as a man-eating shark, bit off a part of the propeller from a fisherman’s boat from the Australian metropolis of Forster, New South Wales. Right now, a fisherman was filming her family members consuming the carcass of a whale.