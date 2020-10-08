In the lottery drawing on Saturday (September 26th, 2020) an unknown player picked six correct numbers. But the lucky winner has not yet announced.

Wednesdays and Saturdays will be the new lotto -Numbers in the game 6 drawn out of 49.

-Numbers in the game 6 drawn out of 49. In Hesse 8 players have already won millions in lotteries in 2020

8 players have already won millions in lotteries in 2020 Now a player from southern Hesse is wanted, the 1.5 million Euro and the winner is.

Update from Monday, October 5th, 2020, 1:23 pm: After someone had guessed six correct numbers on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, the player still did not answer. That means: the profit continues to wait for an owner. After all, it is a sum of 1,501,603.60 euros.

And there is still no trace of the lucky guy. On Monday, October 5th, 2020, the winner had not yet registered. However, a winner has up to three years to collect their winnings. Nevertheless, the question arises why the Lottery win still not picked up.

First report from Sunday, October 4th, 2020, 11:38 a.m .: Have it again and again lotto-Player off Hesse great luck and big wins. In 2020 alone, eight new millionaires came from Hessen. In September there is already the second lucky lottery person from the state.

Lotto (6 out of 49) in Hessen: The winner is not known

At the lottery drawing on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, a stranger from the south of Hesse Happiness. With the six correct numbers (6, 8, 12, 22, 27, 47) he has the game Lotto 6 out of 49 won a profit of 1,501,603.60 euros. However, the player has not yet registered. According to information from Lotto Hessen the player comes from the Bergstrasse district in southern Hesse.

It is still unclear whether the winner is a woman or a man. Because the profitlotto–Appearance If it was submitted anonymously, i.e. without a customer card, the previously unknown person must report to Lotto Hessen and claim the prize. But he doesn’t have to hurry. A lottery player has three years to redeem his ticket.

Lotto (6 out of 49) in Hessen – The winners of this year

The winner is part of a whole series of lucky ones Hesse. Not just with lotto have whipped up Hessen. It wasn’t until September 11, 2020 that a man won the Main-Kinzig district around 1.3 million euros at Eurojackpot. According to Lotto-Hessen, the last million-dollar win in the Bergstrasse district was not long ago: In May 2020, a player with six correct numbers won 1,597,762.30 euros there. These are the winners from Hessen in 2020:

date lottery Profit district 09/26/2020 LOTTO 6aus49 t 1,501,603.60 euros Bergstrasse district 09/11/2020 t Euro jackpot 1,266,197.00 euros Main-Kinzig district 08/22/2020 Happiness spiral 2,100,000.00 euros District of Kassel 06/13/2020 Happiness spiral 2,100,000.00 euros Frankfurt May 2nd, 2020 LOTTO 6aus49 t 1,597,762.30 euros Bergstrasse district April 18, 2020 LOTTO 6 out of 49 1,585,121.90 euros Groß-Gerau district 04/10/2020 Euro jackpot 5,202,243.10 t District of Giessen 02/07/2020 t Euro jackpot 1,391,535.60 t Wetteraukreis

Hessen: Record winnings in the lottery

That luck with lottery players Hesse is shown by the record profits from the past few years. On July 29, 2016, a Friday evening, luck with a married employee was over North Hesse. He won a total of 84,777,435.80 euros in the Eurojackpot prize class 1. He wanted to be loud about the profit Lotto Hessen First of all, to treat your wife to a “really expensive bottle of red wine”.

At this point in time, he also put a new one across Germany record on. He was trumped a little later by a tipster from Baden-Württemberg. This won 90 million euros.

In the next places Hessian record wins are followed by two winners from the south of Hesse. They also secured winnings of EUR 58,693,173.90 (April 5, 2014) and EUR 46,079,338.80 (April 12, 2013) at Eurojackpot. (By Luisa Ebbrecht)