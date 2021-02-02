The 2021 lottery year couldn’t be better for some people from Lower Saxony. Again two tipsters bagged millions in profits. The winning numbers are very special this time.

Tipper out Lower Saxony have at the last two lotto * – and at Euro jackpot – January 2021 draw bagged big wins.

have at the last two * – and at – January 2021 draw bagged big wins. On Lottery player from the Hildesheim district won over 2 million euros in the drawing on Saturday (January 30th, 2021).

won over 2 million euros in the drawing on Saturday (January 30th, 2021). The winning numbers of the lottery and Eurojackpot draws are special this time rare coincidence represent.

Göttingen – The lucky streak for Lotto player from Lower Saxony does not tear off. After the extremely successful start into the new year 2021 with over 10 prizes with at least 100,000 euros, the last two draws were made in lotto and Euro jackpot the lucky January perfect. But when you look closely at the two drawings, there is a big surprise this time.

As announced by Lotto Niedersachsen, the Lotto drawing on Saturday, January 30th, 2021*, a player from the Hildesheim district as the only one in the whole of Germany to have everything six correct Game 6 of 49 typed. With that he cracked the winning class 2 and canceled a lot 2,868,455 euros on.

So far, the identity of the newly minted millionaire is still unclear. Because the player used the random number generator with a quick tip and submitted his 14 tapped fields anonymously to a lottery acceptance point. He typed the numbers 6,30,33,36,40,43 correctly. Only the super number 1 was missing for him Lottery jackpot.

Lower Saxony won the lottery and Eurojackpot – unbelievable coincidence

The day before, a player bet from the Peine district in Lower Saxony in the Eurojackpot drawing on Friday, January 29th, 2021*, all five correct numbers in the game 5aus50 and one of the two euro numbers is correct. He also cracked prize class 2 and is entitled to own 561,929 euros.

The winner uses his customer card “Lotto card“And therefore receives his money automatically. He won with the numbers 16.30,33,36,43 and one of the two Euro numbers 4 and 8.

Game 6aus49 in the lottery drawing on January 30th, 2021 6 – 30 – 33 – 36 – 40 – 43 Play 5aus50 in the Eurojackpot drawing on 01/29/2021 16-30-33-36-43 Lotto super number 1 Euro numbers 4 – 8

To everyone who had to read the winning numbers twice: No mistake was made. From the lottery and euro jackpot numbers four of the winning numbers match – 30, 33, 36, and 43. The probability of such a coincidence is a tiny 0.0003115 percent. Or to put it another way: Such a situation occurs statically only every 3210 draws.

Lotto and Eurojackpot: Already 7 millionaires from Lower Saxony

But that’s the end of the lucky news Lower Saxony not over yet. At BINGO! – The environmental lottery reports a big win is also following Lower Saxony. A tipper from Cuxhaven took part in the additional lotteries with his lot Game 77 and Super 6 part, both of which he promptly won.

With the winning numbers from 7764962 for game 77 and 318693 in the Super6, he cracked prize class one and earned a whopping 100,000 euros.

This means that in 2021 there are already 7 tipsters out Lower Saxony winnings of 100,000 euros or more painted. The last time a player cracked it on Monday, January 25th, 2021 Diepholz won the lottery jackpot in Lower Saxony* and pocketed 9.8 million euros. (Philipp Zettler) *hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

But especially in the first week of January there were millions of winnings in the lottery in Lower Saxony.