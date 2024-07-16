Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Vladimir Putin is sending more and more Russian soldiers to their deaths in Ukraine. The British secret service in London has published new estimates.

London – It just doesn’t end there: The Moscow regime of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin is demanding immense losses from Russia in the Ukraine war that he brutally unleashed. And more and more.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Many dead and wounded soldiers from Russia

While the Russian army is apparently also dropping chemical grenades on Ukrainian positions and is allegedly threatening two large Dnipro dams in Ukraine, the casualties among the attackers are increasing day by day. The numbers reported are dramatic.

An example: In April, the British Ministry of Defense in London, citing its intelligence services, estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded at 450,000. Now the British authorities have made another estimate, specifically for the months of May and June 2024.

A funeral of 20 Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian region of Luhansk, which is largely occupied by Russia. The losses continue to be devastating for Moscow. © IMAGO / SNA

Losses for Russia: Many Moscow soldiers do not return from the Ukraine war

Specifically: As the British military intelligence service announced on Friday (12 July), according to observations from Great Britain, around 70,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded in May and June alone – within just 61 days. And that’s not all: London expects The Telegraph Continued high Russian losses as Putin’s army is currently attempting to gain territory on several fronts in Ukraine.

“The average daily Russian casualties (Killed and wounded, ed.) in Ukraine rose to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163 in May and June 2024, respectively,” wrote the British Ministry of Defense in a new analysis of the war. And further: “In total, Russia has probably lost more than 70,000 soldiers in the last two months.” Who were therefore killed or used, sent by ruler Putin.

Losses of the Russian army: Moscow lost thousands of tanks in Ukraine

Several Russian Su-25 fighter jets have also been shot down in recent months, for example by Ukrainian air defense systems such as the modified FrankenSAM. As the open source intelligence website Oryx writes, the Russian invasion troops have lost an estimated 16,906 military vehicles since February 24, 2022 (as of July 15, 2024). This includes 3,235 tanks, including many destroyed T-72 tanks. (pm)