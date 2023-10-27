Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Israeli army is occasionally moving into the Gaza Strip, but so far there has been no major ground offensive. Experts warn of immense losses.

Gaza – The war in Israel had already lasted three weeks when, on Friday night (October 27th), Israeli ground troops with Merkava battle tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers once again penetrated the Gaza Strip and fought against targets of the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas. These were said to have included launching ramps for anti-tank grenades.

Ground offensive by the Israeli army: high casualties among soldiers expected

While the Israelis urgently need 155 m artillery shells from the USA to shell Hamas positions, the expected major ground offensive was still a long time coming. Most recently, the reason given was that Tel Aviv did not want to endanger the lives of the remaining 229 hostages, according to the last update from Friday (October 27).

Another reason, however, is that the losses among its own soldiers would be too high because of the likely bloody urban warfare and Hamas’s tricky tunnel system in Gaza. Experts have once again predicted a high death toll in the event of an Israeli ground offensive – and pointed out the major challenges of an invasion of Palestinian territory.

Deep underground: The tunnel system of the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Israel, it had four tank divisions ZDF have been congregating at the borders of the Gaza Strip over the past two and a half weeks. That’s around 40,000 to 50,000 soldiers. Women are estimated to make up almost a third of the Israeli army. 258 soldiers of the Jewish state have been killed by the terrorist militia Hamas since the treacherous attack on October 7th, it was said on October 15th.

Israel’s war against Hamas: At least 258 Israeli soldiers killed

Since then there has been no update of our own losses. Many of them were probably killed in their sleep on that fateful Saturday morning when they were completely unexpectedly surprised at their border post by Hamas militants. Because of the branched and extensive tunnels in the coastal strip, the losses of killed and wounded soldiers would increase significantly, many experts now believe.

“I feel sorry for the Israeli army if it moves into Gaza now. There are booby traps everywhere, and then there are the dangerous tunnels. I don’t know how many soldiers will give their lives to destroy Hamas. “This is the most complicated mission that a modern army has to cope with in our time,” said Hamas expert Mossab Hassan Yousef in an interview with the US broadcaster CNN. “This tunnel system is estimated to be 400 kilometers long. (…) This consists of very sophisticated tunnels where entire cars can be transported, including fighters, weapons and luxury goods,” said Peter Neumann, terrorism expert King’s College London, explained to ZDF. According to his research, the tunnel system is about as big as the London Underground.

What is certain is that we are talking about an immense and extensive tunnel system, interconnected, that has two goals: From there you can fight and defend yourself against attacks.

“We know it’s a network of dozens of kilometers. Hamas is trying to scare us by saying there are 500 kilometers of underground tunnels. What is certain is that we are talking about an immense and extensive tunnel system, interconnected, that has two goals: From there you can fight and defend yourself against attacks. Hamas has invested billions of US dollars there,” explained Harel Chorev, military and Middle East expert at the Moshe Dayan Center in Tel Aviv, to the “Tagesschau”. ARD. Some of the tunnels will be 40 meters underground. Probably also sponsored by the host of the most recent 2022 World Cup, the Emirate of Qatar.

Hamas tunnel system in Gaza: air filters and its own power grid underground

“The Hamas people can move easily there. There is additional oxygen, air filters, everything that is needed to stay underground for a long time,” said Chorev, also listing food storage facilities, an underground water supply and its own power grid. “And we know that they even use motorcycles inside the tunnels,” he said.

This will make it all the more difficult for the Israeli army to capture or disable the tunnels, especially in the narrow streets of Gaza City, some of which have been completely bombed by their own air force. “To do this, the Israelis will have to fight their way to the tunnel entrances with armored personnel carriers. Israeli sappers will then try to blow up the tunnels,” explained Eckart Woertz, Director of Middle East Studies German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA)the news portal t online.

Israel’s ground offensive: destruction of the tunnels only with high losses?

“Brutal images will emerge because the tunnel entrances are in urban areas and bloody street battles will have to be fought until then,” he said: “The risks are considerable. A ground offensive in Gaza will probably take a long time, more than a few weeks. (…) The question then arises as to whether Israel is prepared to accept high losses – possibly including the death of the hostages.” (pm)