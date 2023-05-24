Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

Italy’s most active volcano erupts again: On Sunday evening (May 21), Mount Etna shoots a dense cloud of ash into the air over Sicily; and thus causes flight cancellations.

May 22 update at 10:26 am: Cars and roads are covered with a dark black layer after the volcanic eruption. The 3,330 meter high Etna volcano in Sicily threw ash and pea-sized pyroclasts so-called lapilli into the sky. Due to the explosive volcanic eruption and ash cloud, nearby Catania Airport suspended all takeoffs and landings for safety reasons. Operations have been running again with restrictions since 9 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the “Aeroporto di Catania – Sicilia” on its Facebook page. However, passengers should still be prepared for delays.

Volcano eruption in Italy: where is the lava flow of Mount Etna in Sicily? Hoping for better weather

After the volcanic eruption in Italy, there is a lava flow from the crater on Etna on the south-east side. Experts are closely monitoring the situation of the erupting volcano in Sicily. But clouds block the view of the volcano peak. An exact position of the lava front is not yet possible, reports the Italian news agency ansa citing the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The “eruption phenomenon” can therefore be regarded as completed. It was a huge lava fountain with an eruption column over 10 kilometers high that lasted for a few hours, tweeted volcanologist Boris Behncke.

On May 18, 2023, the Italian Civil Protection raised the “Yellow Alert Level for Etna Volcano”. Because there is “low to medium eruption activity”. The alert levels—green, yellow, orange, and red—describe the volcano’s state of activity. Yellow alert promotes better exchange between science and civil protection structures.

Volcano eruption in Italy: Etna in Sicily – the most active volcano in Europe Mount Etna is 3,330 meters high and lies in the collision zone between the Eurasian Plate and the African Plate on the island of Sicily. The Etna volcano can erupt spectacularly several times a year, throwing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption took place in 1992. But Etna erupts again and again. It is a natural spectacle when the volcano haunts fire and ash. Shots of it are always impressive, especially at night. The name Etna comes from the Greek “Aitne” and means: “I am burning”.

First storm, now volcanic eruption in Italy: Mount Etna paralyzes flight operations in Sicily

First report from May 22, 2023

Catania – After the eruption of Mexico’s highest volcano Popocatépetl at the weekend, Mount Etna seems to have woken up again. The volcano on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily has reportedly shown increased activity since early Sunday morning (May 21), according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. In the evening the volcano let ash rain down.

Etna spews ash: Planes can neither take off nor land due to volcanic eruption in Sicily

The volcanic eruption has consequences for the airspace in Sicily: Flight operations at the nearby airport in Catania have been suspended. A security measure. According to a statement, the runway at CTA Airport, located at the foot of Mount Etna, had been polluted by ash rain. Flight operations will resume when “safety conditions are restored”.

Etna volcano on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily spewed ash on Sunday evening, paralyzing air traffic in the region for the time being. © Salvatore Allegra/dpa

It is not yet known whether the volcanic eruption could also affect take-offs and landings at other airports. In 2011, the eruption of Grímsvötn in Iceland paralyzed air traffic across Europe for several days. Thousands of travelers were stuck around the world due to the dense cloud of ash in European airspace.

In addition to storms, now also a volcanic eruption: civil defense in Sicily alerted

Like the daily newspaper Republica reports that a loud rumble has been heard in the area since the early hours of the morning and increased activity has been measured. Due to the weather and thick clouds around the volcano summit, the eruption could not be seen for a long time, said the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Pictures and videos showed on social networks and local media how Etna spat out ash in the evening. It was also seen how cars and roads in the area around the cities of Catania and Adrano were covered by the ash rain. Residents reported on the Telegram platform of locally raining ash and dust.

To be on the safe side, the Italian civil defense declared the orange alert. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from the eruption so far. Meanwhile, the highest red alert level due to the devastating storm continues to apply in large parts of the country; Sicily was also affected by the heavy rains, which led to floods and landslides in many places. (dpa/rku)