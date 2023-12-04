Home page World

Excavators are fighting against time in the Bregenz Forest: a huge landslide paralyzes a road. © Facebook/City of Dornbirn

The Alpine region is currently not only struggling with masses of snow: two huge landslides are also keeping emergency services in western Austria and northeastern Italy on tenterhooks.

Dornbirn/Udine – It’s a ghostly picture: seemingly endless masses of fallen trees and soggy earth push inexorably over a bridge on the Dornbirner Ach in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. Around 50,000 cubic meters of soil have come loose from a demolition edge on the slopes of the Bregenz Forest and started to move.

The slopes had been completely softened by the rain of the past few weeks. About 400 meters above a road near Dornbirn, a “slide cake” had formed in a hollow on a side stream of the Dornbirner Ach, the city administration reports on its homepage. This mass flows like a gush towards the Dornbiner Ache.

The landslide began on Saturday (December 2), trapping 91 nightclub patrons as the only access road was blocked by the landslide. It was only in the morning that the club guests were able to be brought to safety unharmed. The nightclub “Conrad Sohm” is closed until further notice. A residential building is also affected.

91 club guests trapped in landslide

Since no safety work could be carried out in the area of ​​the landslide due to the topography and the danger on site, construction workers began to widen the lower area of ​​the Bodenbach in order to channel the material more safely into the Dornbirner Ache.

“Since only around ten percent of the material has slipped over the Bodenbach so far, further slides are to be expected. Ideally, these will occur in waves, as is currently the case. However, it cannot be ruled out that larger quantities will also flow away,” writes the city of Dornbirn on its homepage.

Austrian city assumes the worst

The authorities also believe that worse is possible: “In the event of a large debris flow, security and fortification measures will also be taken along Gütlestrasse.” The street leading to the nightclub and the Wohnhais is now only accessible in one lane, with a traffic light regulating the right of way.

“If the development of the Conrad Sohm and a residential building behind it cannot be restored quickly, alternatives will be examined that can be implemented as quickly as possible,” it continues. A huge landslide in Vorarlberg had already caused immense damage in early summer.

Boulders smash road to important pass

Also in northeastern Friuli in northeastern Italy, a landslide is blocking an important road: huge boulders were loosened from the slopes, thundering into the valley and hitting the serpentines of the Plöckenpass road, which leads to Austria’s Carinthia. Pictures show how the road was literally smashed by the boulders in at least two places.

“Some residents spoke of a landslide the likes of which had never been seen in this area,” reports the portal wetter.at. “The road is destroyed and will no longer be passable for a very long time,” he said udinesetv.it. Drivers now have to take a detour via Nassfeld – the next pass between Friuli and Carinthia. But that means a detour of 40 to 65 kilometers.