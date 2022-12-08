The James Bond exhibition in Brussels includes 50 vehicles.

Besides the beautiful locations, Bond girls and of course James Bond himself, there is something else characteristic about the films: the gadgets. From cars to boats and everything in between. Every Bond film had its own tricks.

There will be an extensive exhibition in Brussels of the 25 James Bond films made. In Hall 1 of Brussels Expo (Heizel) under the name Bond in Motion. Iconic Bond cars such as the Aston Martin Vanquish and of course the DB5 can be seen.

cars

These are not replicas, but real objects used in the James Bond movies. Some automotive highlights are the Lotus Esprit S1 from The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), the 1985 Aston Martin V8 van The Living Daylights (1987), released the BMW Z8 The World Is Not Enough (1999) and the Aston Martin DB10 Specter (2015).

Bond in Motion since 2012

If Bond in Motion sounds familiar to you, that could be right. This exhibition has existed since 2012. Various museums have been allowed to organize the exhibition. First in Great Britain, later in Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and from the end of this year in Brussels. The exhibition has not yet been closer to home.

In addition to the cars, other objects from the films can also be seen. Motorcycles, boats, planes, helicopters, hovercrafts. You name it. Even the subway car of more than 11 meters long from Skyfall is part of the exhibition. The exhibition can be visited in Brussels from 9 December 2022 to 14 May 2023.

