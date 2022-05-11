The number of deaths from firearms in the United States has soared in 2020, the CDC reports. The “historic” increase may be the result of both the coronavirus pandemic and increased poverty, the CDC said.

In the US, 19,350 people were killed by firearms in 2020, an increase of nearly 35 percent from 2019. That was the highest number of firearms homicides in 25 years, according to the CDC. The number of suicides using firearms also rose, albeit by just 1.5 percent, during the first year of the pandemic.

The number of murders involving firearms increased most among men, teenagers and young adults, and in black and Native American communities. They would have been extra sensitive to the “disruptions to services and education, social isolation and economic factors such as job loss, housing instability and difficulties to meet daily expenses” caused by the corona pandemic in 2020.

In its report, the health service also notes that the increased violence in those groups is linked to "lag-long systemic inequality and structural racism" in the country. The CDC also points to tensions between the public and the police following the death of George Floyd, spikes in gun purchases and a rise in domestic violence cases in 2020.

In major cities such as Los Angeles and Denver, the increase continued in 2021. This year, too, there appears to be no visible decline. Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, previously spoke of “trauma and mental distress” during the pandemic as the causes of the increased violence.

In 2020, the sale of the number of firearms will also be on the rise. This trend was also still visible in 2021.